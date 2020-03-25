AP College Basketball Coach of the Year

March 25, 2020 edennison Sports 0
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Dayton's Obi Toppin, left, celebrates scoring his 1,000th career point with head coach Anthony Grant after an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne, in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin and Grant have claimed top honors from The Associated Press after leading the Flyers to a No. 3 final ranking. Toppin was voted the AP men's college basketball player of the year, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Grant is the AP coach of the year. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File) -

2020 — Anthony Grant, Dayton

2019 — Chris Beard, Texas Tech

2018 — Tony Bennett, Virginia

2017 — Mark Few, Gonzaga

2016 — Bill Self, Kansas

2015 — John Calipari, Kentucky

2014 — Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

2013 — Jim Larranaga, Miami

2012 — Frank Haith, Missouri

2011 — Mike Brey, Notre Dame

2010 — Jim Boeheim, Syracuse

2009 — Bill Self, Kansas

2008 — Keno Davis, Drake

2007 — Tony Bennett, Washington State

2006 — Roy Williams, North Carolina

2005 — Bruce Weber, Illinois

2004 — Phil Martelli, Saint Joseph’s

2003 — Tubby Smith, Kentucky

2002 — Ben Howland, Pittsburgh

2001 — Matt Doherty, North Carolina

2000 — Larry Eustachy, Iowa State

1999 — Cliff Ellis, Auburn

1998 — Tom Izzo, Michigan State

1997 — Clem Haskins, Minnesota

1996 — Gene Keady, Purdue

1995 — Kelvin Sampson, Oklahoma

1994 — Norm Stewart, Missouri

1993 — Eddie Fogler, Vanderbilt

1992 — Roy Williams, Kansas

1991 — Randy Ayers, Ohio State

1990 — Jim Calhoun, UConn

1989 — Bob Knight, Indiana

1988 — John Chaney, Temple

1987 — Tom Davis, Iowa

1986 — Eddie Sutton, Kentucky

1985 — Bill Frieder, Michigan

1984 — Ray Meyer, DePaul

1983 — Guy Lewis, Houston

1982 — Ralph Miller, Oregon State

1981 — Ralph Miller, Oregon State

1980 — Ray Meyer, DePaul

1979 — Bill Hodges, Indiana State

1978 — Eddie Sutton, Arkansas

1977 — Bob Gaillard, San Francisco

1976 — Bob Knight, Indiana

1975 — Bob Knight, Indiana

1974 — Norm Sloan, N.C. State

1973 — John Wooden, UCLA

1972 — John Wooden, UCLA

1971 — Al McGuire, Marquette

1970 — John Wooden, UCLA

1969 — John Wooden, UCLA

1968 — Guy Lewis, Houston

1967 — John Wooden, UCLA

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, left, celebrates scoring his 1,000th career point with head coach Anthony Grant after an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne, in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin and Grant have claimed top honors from The Associated Press after leading the Flyers to a No. 3 final ranking. Toppin was voted the AP men’s college basketball player of the year, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Grant is the AP coach of the year. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_124743468-0d7aa53b4a5a485f99235f782c8bc53b.jpgFILE – In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, left, celebrates scoring his 1,000th career point with head coach Anthony Grant after an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne, in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin and Grant have claimed top honors from The Associated Press after leading the Flyers to a No. 3 final ranking. Toppin was voted the AP men’s college basketball player of the year, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Grant is the AP coach of the year. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)