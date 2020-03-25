AP College Basketball Coach of the Year

March 20, 2020
It would be quarterfinal day of the Boys’ Sweet 16 in Kentucky, the Final Four would be getting underway in Ohio and we’d all be talking about day one of the NCAA Tournament.
Unfortunately that’s not the case, but hey, at least we have the All-Area team to look at.
The 2019-20 season brought all the ups and downs with yet another fun-filled season to look back upon as some seniors went out with a bang while some underclassmen started to make a name for themselves.
The All-Area teams are broken down into three teams based off coaches’ nominations with a first team (five players each team), second team, third team and honorable mentions, making for the full team from the 13-school coverage area. From the nominations and stats compiled, I then put together the list and make the final determination.
Without further ado, here’s the 2019-20 The Ledger Independent All-Area boys’ basketball team:
First Team (in no particular order)
— Justin Becker, Robertson County (25.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 60% FG, 36% 3PT, 78% FT): Won the 10th Region Coaches Association Player of the Year. Surpassed 1,500 points during the season and finished tied for sixth in the state in scoring.
— Sam O’Keefe, Lewis County (23.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 53% FG, 38% 3PT, 76% FT): Won the KABC 16th Region Player of the Year Award and is a Mr. Basketball candidate. Set a program record with 787 points in one season this year. Led team in scoring, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Tied for third all-time on the Lions scoring list and has over 1,500 career points.
— Nigel Royal, Ripley (20.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.7 apg 2.9 spg): All-SHAC selection, Third Team All-District. Led team in scoring and steals.
— Alex Schalch, Mason County (18.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 58% FG): First Team All-10th Region by the Coaches Association, led team in scoring and rebounding. Surpassed 2,000 points for his career this season.
— Kason Hinson, Augusta (18.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 46% FG, 78% FT): Second team All-10th Region by the Coaches Association. Led team in scoring, assists and free throw percentage. Enters his junior season 27 points shy of 1,000.
Second Team
— Blake Reed, Bracken County (22.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 43% FG, 34% 3PT, 80% FT): Honorable Mention All-10th Region by the Coaches Association. Surpassed the 1,000-point marker and has four more years left. Led team in scoring and free throw percentage.
— Jaylan Rigdon, St. Patrick (17.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 46% FG, 40% 3PT): Honorable Mention All-10th Region by the Coaches Association. Led team in scoring and 3-point shooting. Enters his freshman year with 772 points.
— Xylon Frey, Mason County (11.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 44% FG): Honorable Mention All-10th Region by the Coaches Association. Second on the team in scoring and rebounding.
— Zane Kingsolver, West Union (19 ppg, 11 rpg, 4 apg, 4 spg, 42% FG, 68% FT): Led team in every offensive/defensive statistical category. All-SHAC selection, Second Team All-District, Second Team OPSWA. Finished with 965 career points and 578 career rebounds.
— Jhace Cummins, Bracken County (16.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 46% FG, 36% 3PT, 73% FT): Honorable Mention All-10th Region by the Coaches Association. Surpassed the 1,000-point mark this past season.
Third Team
— Brandon Dice, Robertson County (10.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 5.6 apg, 3 spg, 69% FG): Honorable Mention All-10th Region by the Coaches Association. Led team in assists and steals.
— Titus Burns, Eastern Brown (12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 72% FT): First Team All-District, Special Mention OPSWA, All-SHAC selection. Led team in scoring and assists.
— Weston Browning, Peebles (15.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 6.7 apg, 48% FG, 77% FT): District 14 Player of the Year, OPSWA All-State Second Team, All-SHAC selection. Cleared the 1,000-point marker this season.
— Hunter Ruckel, Peebles (18.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.7 spg, 48% FG, 40% 3PT, 75% FT): OPSWA Special Mention, All-SHAC selection. Cleared the 1,000-point marker this season.
— Colton Vaughn, Eastern Brown (10.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.4 spg, 47% FG, 81% FT): Second Team All-District, Honorable Mention OPSWA, All-SHAC selection. Led team in rebounding, steals and blocks.
Honorable Mention
— Cameron Campbell, West Union: 13 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg, 41% FG, 76% FT, 38% 3PT
— Ryan Boone, Eastern Brown: 11.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 spg, 55% FG, 38% 3PT, 73% FT, All-SHAC selection
— Kolby McCann, Lewis County: 9.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 53% FG
— Joshua Galley, Georgetown: 9.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.9 spg
— Carson Miles, Georgetown: 10.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.3 spg, 48% FG, 75% FT
— Sam Appelman, Augusta: 8.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 54% FG, 75% FT
— Sebastian Dixon, Robertson County: 11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 44% FG
— Landen Lutz, Fleming County: 8.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 70% FT, 52 3-pointers made
— Chase Walton, St. Patrick: 13.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 58% FG
— Peyton Fyffe, Ripley: 10 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 2 apg
— Larkin McKee, Fleming County: 12.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 46% FG
— Isaiah Scott, Manchester: All-SHAC selection. Led team in scoring.
