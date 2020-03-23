LYSC Stingrays have record-breaking State Swim Meet

The Limestone YMCA Stingrays recently participated in the KYCSL State Swim Championships in Ashland on March 6-8. The 200-yard medley relay team pictured clinched a fifth place medal. Pictured left to right: Ariel Grannis, Leia Grannis, Mikayla Cox and Katherine Parker. (Submitted) -

Several members of the Limestone YMCA Swim Club, the Stingrays, coached by Emily Virgin, Katlin Coghe and Lisa Grannis competed in the KYCSL State Swim Championships in Ashland on March 6-8.

Ariel Grannis, in the 13-14 year-old age division, earned first place state champion in four events which she competed: the 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard butterfly. Ariel also set state meet records in three events: the 200-yard butterfly, 100 and 200-yard backstroke. Ariel posted a third place state finish in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle. Ariel was also the 13-14 year old girl high-point runner-up for the meet. Also in the 13-14 age division, Mikayla Cox medaled in all six individual events in which she competed. Mikayla was first place state champion in the 500-yard freestyle, third in the 100-yard breaststroke, fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke, 200- yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle, and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Swimming in the girls 15-18 year-old age division, Leia Grannis brought home six individual medals. Leia posted a third place state finish in the 200-yard breaststroke, fourth in the 200-yard individual medley & 100-yard backstroke, fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard freestyle, and sixth in the 200-yard freestyle. Also in the 15-18 year old age division, the 400-yard freestyle relay team composed of Leia Grannis, Ariel Grannis, Mikayla Cox and Faith Comer clinched a fifth place state finish. The 200-yard medley relay team, composed of members Leia Grannis, Ariel Grannis, Mikayla Cox, and Katherine Parker clinched a fifth place medal.

Leia and Ariel Grannis had zone time cuts that qualify them to swim at Great Lakes Zone YMCA Swimming Championship held March 20-22, in Canton, Ohio, where they will compete with elite swimmers from Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. Ariel qualified for zones in the 100 and 200-yard butterfly and the 100 and 200-yard backstroke. Leia qualified in the 50-yard breaststroke. The event was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the 13-14 year-old boys division, one swimmer had a top 10 state finish. Caiden Doyle finished seventh in both the 100- yard butterfly and the 200-yard individual medley, and ninth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Other Stingray swimmers competing in the state meet and receiving ribbons were: Cole Wright, Jordyn Faulkner, Patrick Carpenter, Caitlyn Florence, Tatum Ryver, Zeke Ryver and Kaden Kimble.

The YMCA Stingrays will be beginning its summer swim season in April. If interested in joining the team, contact Rachel Riddle, YMCA aquatics director, at 606-564-6772.

