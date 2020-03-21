Lippert takes last stroke at EKU

Mason County grad Tyler Lippert had an unexpected end to his golfing career at Eastern Kentucky University with the Coronavirus pandemic. The senior is set to graduate in May and will most likely not use a waiver if granted for another season of eligibility. -

Eastern Kentucky University senior golfer Tyler Lippert was looking forward to his next tournament, the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tennessee.

It’s where he had his best finish ever as a collegiate golfer, tied for 11th last season with a 72-hole score of 1-under.

“I had that one circled,” Lippert said of the tournament put on by Tennessee Tech. “I thought I had a shot at it, it was one of my goals.”

The senior was getting ready to put the finishing touches on his final semester as a Colonel golfer and student, set to graduate in May.

The coronavirus has put all of that to an end, on the golf course at least.

Like every other spring sport athlete across the country in the NCAA, their spring sports season was abruptly canceled. No make-up rounds or rain checks, just crossed out and no point of return.

Lippert, like any other senior athlete, is awaiting the NCAA’s ruling on whether they’ll be granted another year of eligibility, which is most likely expected to be ruled on by the end of March.

But Lippert most likely won’t take the waiver. He’s ready to move on with his life and his career as he’ll graduate with a double major in financial planning and insurance.

While he’s upset he won’t get to close out his senior season, he’s not heartbroken.

“When the ruling came down to cancel the season, my mom asked me last week if I had any regrets about my time there and I really don’t,” Lippert said. “It’s kind of why it’s not as heartbreaking, looking back and not having regrets makes it a little easier to swallow.”

The Mason County grad, a 2014 and ‘15 First Team All-State selection and the 2015 Eighth Region champ has thought about trying to take his game professionally, but has weighed the pros and cons of going for it and will most likely not be doing so.

“It’s so expensive. The chances of making it are slim, like one in a million. Having to live tourney to tourney early on, I don’t want to worry about not making a putt and not having dinner. I’m hoping for a job in Lexington and to stay in that area,” Lippert said.

His time in Richmond didn’t come as easy as it did in Maysville, showing Division I golf is a different animal. Lippert played in 11 events in his first three seasons, as a freshman he played in two events and had a 74.0 stroke average. He shot a season-low 71 at the EKU Intercollegiate and earned a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

As a sophomore, Lippert appeared in three events, posting a 76.33 stroke average in nine rounds. He shot a season-best round of 71 at the EKU Intercollegiate and finished the EKU Intercollegiate with a season-best 54-hole total of 223.

As a junior, Lippert saw action in six of the teams 11 events and had a 74.06 stroke average. He carded a career-best round of 69 (-2) and tied for 12th at the Marshall Invitational with a two-round total of 139 (-3). He also had a season-low 72-hole total of 215 (-1) and tied for 11th at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate. He then earned a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

While Lippert has expressed interest in possibly coaching, he wants to focus on his future first. He’s helped out with the Mason County team in the past when away and awaiting to go back to college.

“It just depends if I can make it work. I love golf and helping kids locally. Mason County golf meant so much to me so I would like to help them. Help them with anything in general. Their swing, whatever they need help with. Most kids have good golf swings, just don’t know the game yet,” Lippert said.

He wants to make sure his message hits home with future aspiring golfers.

“I just want them to know how much different it is. In high school it’s a hobby, in college it’s a job,” Lippert said. “I’m actually looking forward to it being a hobby again. I knew college golf would be different, just not as different as I’ve thought. Everyone is just as good if not better than you. I’m trying to stress to younger kids around here that want to go play college golf…you have to put 100 percent in. You’re either fully in or fully out.”

Lippert will finish out his academics over the next month and a half, most likely online with all that is going on and is set to graduate in May. He also helps run the Commonwealth Cup, a two-man tournament at Laurel Oaks that features a variety of different play throughout, the unique format offers holes 1-6 are played with a best ball format, 7-12 is scramble play and 13-18 is alternate shot. Lippert and Jackson Frame put the tourney together and had over 30 teams last year and is hoping to have around 50 in its second year when it begins on June 13.

