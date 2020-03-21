Coronavirus not taking golf away

Its taken March Madness away, Opening Day, the start of baseball, softball, track and field and so much more.

The Coronavirus pandemic isn’t friendly to us sports fans.

But one thing it hasn’t taken just yet…golf.

That’s right, and with a game that ranges in all ages and is one we can still enjoy, with some precautions of course.

It’s a hole new ballgame out there.

The three golf courses in Maysville remain open, Maysville Country Club, Laurel Oaks and Kenton Station.

And as the weather will start to turn here more consistently soon, golf can be a way to kill some time as we fight through this pandemic.

“It’s unfortunate to everyone, but talk about the worst time of year for sports for this to happen,” Kenton Station owner Deron Feldhaus said. “We’re fortunate because they haven’t shut us down, so we’ll do our best to provide whatever we can for the people.”

All three courses in Maysville urge precautionary measures when hitting the course and welcome people to come play. Despite the wet weather that March and April usually provide, local courses are still hoping their members or the general public come out and play.

Some changes local golfers will see is no clubhouse services other then coming in to pay for their round. No rakes for the bunkers (at MCC), sand bottles taken off carts (at MCC), carts reduced to one person per cart unless family members (at MCC).

The Maysville Country Club is using a pool noodle at each hole that’s been cut to put down around the bottom of the flag and the hole so the golfer doesn’t have to touch the flag stick. Despite the differences one might see, MCC Pro Shop manager Teron Bay thinks golf can be a great way to battle the boredom some are experiencing while they quarantine.

“We see it as a great way to be outside and get some exercise in a controlled environment,” Bay said. “You can still stay away from people as far as you want.”

Bay said they had a good handful of players out on the course on Friday as temperatures hit the lower 70’s, same with Laurel Oaks and Kenton Station. Golf season doesn’t really get swinging until around April 1, when the weather starts to get a little more consistent.

Rick Pumpelly, co-owner at Laurel Oaks said while golf might not be taking a hit in their day-to-day operations on the course, the clubhouse operations off the course are. Laurel Oaks offered dinner on Tuesday’s and Friday’s, that’s come to a halt along with food and bar services. Maysville Country Club also offers food, has weddings and other local events that normally generate revenue this time of year. Kenton Station has their regulars at the bar that help generate revenue, that’s all come to a halt.

“We’ve got bills like everyone else. The restaurant part and bar business is closed down, we closed Tuesday and Friday’s dinners. We’re not doing carry-out because that’s tough with steaks,” Pumpelly said.

Course maintenance workers are still working as normal, the course still needing to be maintained.

As far as future tournaments like the Chippeway’s at MCC, The Firecracker at Kenton Station or the Laurel Oaks Classic at Laurel Oaks, it’s a wait and see approach on what the outcome of the pandemic creates.

Scrambles and fundraisers for the area will also be off limits for the time being, which are still probably four to six weeks away until it’s “scramble season”.

“We’re just taking it day-by-day,” Pumpelly said. “Things change daily and we’ll just keep going by what they tell us.”

Proof of the day-to-day changes was Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommending in a Friday afternoon press conference that golf carts be discontinued for the time being because of the virus and the surfaces that have different people on them.

“I understand it and whatever he says we’ll abide by,” Feldhaus said. “We have a friendly walking course. That would hurt business a bit because of the seniors that play, but kids and younger adults will still play.”

Just another measure taken by each course that will most likely go into effect in the immediate future.

Some other tips when golfing:

-Don’t remove flag sticks, keep them in

-No shaking hands at the end of each round

-If keeping score, have just one person keep the tally and don’t pass it around

-Don’t use or pick up others clubs

Hopefully this will pass soon, but in the meantime, enjoy the fresh air and a fun hobby.

