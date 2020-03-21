2019-20 NCAA Men’s Basketball AP All-American Teams

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Dayton's Obi Toppin (1) dunks as North Texas' Javion Hamlet (3) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin is the lone unanimous first-team choice to The Associated Press men's college basketball All-America team, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) -

FIRST TEAM

Obi Toppin, Dayton, SO, 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals, 63.3% fg, 39.0% 3-pt fg, 70.2% ft (65 of 65 first-team votes, 325 points).

Luka Garza, Iowa, JR, 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists, 54.2% fg, 35.8% 3-pt fg (63, 321).

Markus Howard, Marquette, SR, 27.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 41.2% 3-pt fg, 84.7% ft (43, 279).

Myles Powell, Seton Hall, SR, 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 79.5% ft (37, 261).

Payton Pritchard, Oregon, SR, 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 46.8% fg, 41.5% 3-pt fg, 82.1% ft (37, 259).

SECOND TEAM

Devon Dotson, Kansas, SO, 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.1 steals, 46.8% fg, 83.0% ft (30, 237).

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas, SR, 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 74.8% fg (22, 235).

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State, JR, 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals, 44.1% fg, 37.3% 3-pt fg, 85.7% ft (12, 191).

Cassius Winston, Michigan State, SR, 18.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 44.8% fg, 43.2% 3-pt fg, 85.2% ft (9, 185).

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, FR, 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.0 assists, 57.7% fg (3, 132).

THIRD TEAM

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga, SO, 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 56.2% fg (1, 78).

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, JR, 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 44% fg, 40.2% 3-pt fg, 81.3% ft (0, 69).

Jared Butler, Baylor, SO, 16.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 38.1% 3-pt fg, 77.5% ft (0, 63).

Tre Jones, Duke, SO, 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.8 steals, 36.1% 3-pt fg, 77.1% ft (3, 62).

Jalen Smith, Maryland, SO, 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 53.8% fg, 36.8% 3-pt fg, 75.0% ft (0, 59).

HONORABLE MENTION

Honorable mention (at least 10 points): Daniel Oturu, Minnesota (28); Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky (17); Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (15); Saddiq Bey, Villanova (13); Mason Jones, Arkansas (11).

