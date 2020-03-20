Sports on TV

March 20, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Horses run after leaving the starting gate at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on. -

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 20

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day At The Races, Queens, N.Y., Hot Springs, Ark., Tampa, Fla.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day At The Races, Queens, N.Y., Hot Springs, Ark., Tampa, Fla.

Horses run after leaving the starting gate at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_124691993-d40bc176e0254fab83b24130985861b5.jpgHorses run after leaving the starting gate at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on.