NCAA Women’s Basketball AP All-American Teams

March 20, 2020 edennison Sports 0
John Locker | AP File Photo Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays against Utah earlier this month in the Pac-12 women's tournament in Las Vegas. Ionescu was named to The Associated Press women's All-America first team Thursday. Ionescu is the eighth player in women's basketball history to earn AP All-America honors three times. -

FIRST TEAM

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, SR, 17.5 ppg, 9.1 apg, 8.6 rpg (30 of 30 first-place votes, 150 points).

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, SO, 23.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 38.2 3-point % (23, 134).

Ruthy Hebard , Oregon, SR, 17.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 68.5 fg%, (21, 126).

Lauren Cox, Baylor, SR, 12.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 blocks (20, 116).

Megan Walker, UConn, 6-1, JR, 19.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 47.7 fg% (14, 97).

SECOND TEAM

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, FR, 12.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 60.9 fg% (6, 74).

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, JR, 21.3 ppg, 3.5 apg, 4.3 rpg (7, 72).

Satou Sabally, Oregon, JR, 16.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 79.2 ft% (6, 71).

Aari McDonald Arizona, JR, 20.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 79.1 ft% (6, 69).

Dana Evans , Louisville, JR, 18.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 89.0 ft% (3, 69).

THIRD TEAM

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, SR, 12.1 ppg, 5.7 apg, 86.7 ft% (7, 57).

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, JR, 19.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 46.9 fg% (0, 39).

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa, SR, 18.1 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.6 rpg (1, 36).

Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State, SO, 16.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 54.7 fg% (0, 32).

Kaila Charles, Maryland, SR, 14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 50 fg% (0, 31).

HONORABLE MENTION (alphabetical order)

Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton; Bella Alarie, Princeton; Te’a Cooper, Baylor; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Ciara Duffy, South Dakota; Haley Gorecki, Duke; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Stella Johnson, Rider; Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Chante Stonewall, DePaul; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Kiana Williams, Stanford.

