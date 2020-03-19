Throwback Thursday

March 19, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This week’s throwback is of the 1958 Tollesboro Fifth grade team. Pictured in front row, left to right: Margetta Voiers, Charlie Goodwin, Denny Hornback, Kirby Wright, Newell Ginn, Dickie Hughes and Sharon Stamper. Middle row, left to right: Dianne McDonald, Al Rayburn, Mr. Dick Hughes, Roger Hamlin and Gayle Hord. Last row, left to right: Nina Breeze, Ancil Henderson, Roger Bourne, Darrell Spence and Bonnie Saylor. (Ron Bailey) -

