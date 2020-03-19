Throwback Thursday

On Monday I looked at the way too early rankings of the boys’ 10th Region, today we’ll take a way too early look at the girls’ 10th Region.

Wow, there is loads of talent coming back. A lot of underclassmen that made a name for themselves will be back for at least another year or two or three as they all try to hunt down four-time defending champ George Rogers Clark. Not like the Lady Cardinals don’t have any players in that youthful talent crop across the 10th, they do and will be towards the top, if not top of the region once again.

But this could be the year where someone dethrones the four-time defending champs.

Here’s a look at what’s to come for the 2020-21 season in the 10th for the girls:

1. Bishop Brossart — After Lily Cropenbaker went down with a knee injury midseason, the Lady ‘Stangs started five players in their junior year or younger. All five will be back from a team that went 24-6 and was a game-tying shot away from taking GRC to overtime in the region tournament. Oh yeah, 10th Region Player of the Year (coaches association) Marie Kiefer is also back. It was hard to pick against the four-time champ, but Brossart has the team to break the streak.

2. George Rogers Clark — Despite what will be a big loss without Kennedy Igo, GRC will again be at the top. Two main reasons why…Brianna Byars and Tyra Flowers. The two are some of the most versatile players in the region and can rebound with the best of them. Interesting to see who takes over the leadership role that Igo possessed over the years and losing Shelbi Wilson will hurt too, but the Lady Cards will be in the mix once again.

3. Bourbon County — Coming off their first regional tournament win in 26 years, the Lady Colonels will look for more in 2020-21. Of their top 10 players in the rotation that played in at least 24 games, they’ll all be back that includes McLain Murphy, Jhaven Meade, Hannah Hamelback and Lyndsay Johnson. Coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in 31 years, I’d expect a third straight out of Bourbon this year.

4. Paris — Another team that returns virtually everyone coming off a 25-6 season. The injury of Zoe Strings hurt them down the stretch as they made a first round exit in the 40th District Tournament to Bourbon County. But Strings and the top eight players will be back, creating what should be an exciting season for Paris.

5. Scott — Broken record, another team that basically gets everyone back. Not many players across the state will enter the 2020-21 season with over 10 Division I offers, Scott’s Mya Meredith will. After her junior season was derailed due to a knee injury, Meredith, if healthy, makes Scott an instant 10th Region title contender. Add in Sofia Allen the Lady Eagles will have as good of a 1-2 punch as any. With just one senior gone, their 3-25 2019-20 campaign will be an afterthought.

6. Mason County — Will return all but one player as Haley White graduates. Never really found their groove in 2019-20, but did pick it up down the stretch of the season. The main reason for their inconsistency was on the offensive end, struggling to hit shots on a consistent basis. If they can continue to develop, the Lady Royals will have a deep lineup poised to be in the mix of 10th Region title contenders in 2020-21.

7. Montgomery County — How tough is the 40th District going to be next season? They’ll have four of the top six to seven teams entering the season. Montgomery County is that projected fourth team in my rankings, who probably exceeded expectations this past season with a 16-13 record. They did so with just one senior on the roster and getting a lot of production from a variety of freshman and middle schoolers. Soon to be underclassmen Hayden Barrier, Shae Harris, Allie Dillon and senior Savannah Parker will form a solid quartet of players, among others for the Lady Indians. They’d arguably come out of any other district in the region as at least the runner-up.

8. Nicholas County — Greg Letcher went about 10-deep on his roster in games and will have six of those players back for 2020-21, including their top two scorers in Jada Cleaver and Autumn Adams. The Lady Jackets were really close to topping off a 20-win season last year with runner-up finishes in the 10th Region All “A” classic and the 38th District Tournament. They’ll be a threat in the All “A” once again and most likely the favorite to come out of the 38th on top in 2020-21.

9. Campbell County — Lose four starters and six seniors from the 2019-20 season that produced a region final appearance. Kylie Koeninger returns after a stellar sophomore season, but where else they get production will be the question mark.

10. Harrison County — Graduate three of their top seven for a team that didn’t go very deep off the bench in 2019-20. Katelin Ecklar and her 1,000-plus points are gone, but Gabrielle Hatterick’s 1000-plus points return. Add in Elizabeth Allison and Kara Hines and the Fillies will have a solid trio to start with as they build towards 2020-21.

11. Pendleton County — Lose their top scorer in Shelby Turner, but do return six of their top nine rotational players. Will be interesting to see if they can become the first team besides Nicholas or Harrison County to make the regional tournament since 2015.

12. St. Patrick — Lose two 1,000-point scorers in Justina Klee and Libby Gallenstein. Return five of their top eight in the rotation, including leading scorer Allison Hughes. Caroline McKay, Makenna Roush and Isabella Riggs will be looked at to fill in the production void left from Klee and Gallenstein.

13. Augusta — New era coming for Augusta. New coach and five seniors gone from a 14-win season, the Lady Panthers enter a transition period that will be led by soon to be junior Emma Young and upcoming eitghth graders Nicole Archibald and Reagan Tackett.

14. Robertson County — Despite losing just two seniors, it’s two big losses as Molly Hester and Abri Roberts will be gone to graduation. Hester scored over 1,000 points, Roberts grabbed over 800 rebounds. Soon to be senior Emma Courtney and incoming freshman Ruby Gay and Krysta Hamm will be expected to help pick up the production.

15. Bracken County — Coming off their worst win-loss season in program history, the Lady Bears will continue to rebuild as they’ll have to deal with the loss of senior point guard Jaya Dawson. Upcoming sophomore Macie Sharp is a nice start, from there it remains to be seen how quickly the rebuild will be.

Mason County’s Rachel Payne will be one of a deep group of returning players for the Lady Royals next season. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Payne.jpg Mason County’s Rachel Payne will be one of a deep group of returning players for the Lady Royals next season. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)