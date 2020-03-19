Throwback Thursday

March 19, 2020
The 2019-20 season had many feats, whether it be scoring a career-high, getting that 1,000th career point or grabbing that 500th career rebound…now it’s time to recognize the area student-athletes for The Ledger Independent’s All-Area Basketball teams.
The girls’ team releases today on Thursday, the boys’ team set to release on Friday.
The All-Area teams are broken down into three teams, first team (five players each team), second team, third team and 10 honorable mentions, making for a 25-player team from the 13-school coverage area.
The decisions are never easy and get harder as the list goes on, but based off coaches’ nominations from their respective teams and comparing numbers throughout, it shows many are worthy of making the list.
Here goes the 2019-20 The Ledger Independent All-Area Basketball Team:
First Team (in no particular order)
— Azyiah Williams, Ripley (23 ppg, 5 rpg, 3.5 spg): All-SHAC selection. Cleared the 1,000-point marker in the postseason as she heads into her senior year.
— Jacey Justice, Peebles (26.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 6.2 apg, 4.5 spg, 56% FG, 42% 3PT, 83% FT) : SHAC Player of the Year, District 14 Coaches Association Player of the Year, holds the Lady Indians all-time scoring record as she heads into her senior season
— Sidney Argo, Fleming County (23.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg): Finished fifth in the state in scoring with 23.7 points per game. Also led team in rebounds and field goal percentage.
— Brooke Kennedy, Manchester (16.3 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 4.1 bpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg, 77% FT): All-SHAC selection for the third straight year, First Team All-Southeast District Division IV, First Team All-District OPSWA, Special Mention All-Ohio OPSWA, McDonald’s Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team. Enters senior season with 953 career points and 800 career rebounds.
— Rachel Payne, Mason County (10.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 78% FT): Led team in scoring, rebounding and free throw shooting. Selected to third team All-10th Region.
Second Team
— Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown (16.0 ppg, 3.6 spg, 2.9 apg, 82% FT): Special Mention All-Ohio Division III, First Team Southeast District Division III, Third Team District 14 Coaches Association, All-SHAC selection.
— Camryn Pickerill, Eastern Brown (10.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.4 spg, 78% FT): Second Team All-Ohio Division III, First Team Southeast District Division III, First Team District 14 Coaches Association and Co-Player of the Year, All-SHAC selection. Finished career with four sectional titles, two district titles and a regional title.
— Haley White, Mason County (9.2 ppg, 35% 3PT): Led team with 55 3-pointers made. Scored 42 points in two games in the 39th District Tournament.
— Sarah Paige Weddington, Lewis County (11.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 75% FT): Led team in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and free throw shooting.
— Torie Utter, Georgetown (19.1 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 spg, 79% FT): First team All-SBAAC and All-Southwest District Division III First Team. Made third team All-State by Jim Dabbelt.
Third Team
— Alexis Shields, Augusta (10.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg): Led team in scoring, rebounding and 3-pointers made.
— Jaya Dawson, Bracken County (10.4 ppg, 72% FT, 34% 3PT): Led the Lady Bears in scoring, 3-point shooting and free throws. Knocked down 42 3-pointers and hit 72.2 percent of her 3-point attempts.
— Molly Hester, Robertson County (12.8 ppg, 69% FT, 34% 3PT): Finished her career with 1,069 career points. Knocked down 58 3-pointers.
— Allison Hughes, St. Patrick (14.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg): Led team in scoring and second in rebounding. Third in field goal percentage, 3-point shooting and free throw percentage.
— Krishani Jackson, Fleming County (10.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg): Second on the team in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage.
Honorable Mention
— Riley Finn, Ripley: 10 ppg, 9.8 rpg
— Maddi Benjamin, Georgetown: 10.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 69% FT, 3 spg
— Justina Klee, St. Patrick: 11.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 50% FG, 45% FT
— Mackenzie Gloff, Eastern Brown: 10.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 52% FG
— Cheyenne D’Souza, Lewis County: 9.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 39% FG, 18% 3PT, 67% FT
— Emma Courtney, Robertson County: 12.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 45% FG, 40% 3PT, 65% FT
— Lilly Gray, Peebles: 14.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.2 spg, 1.0 apg, 52% FG, 71% FT
— Lexie Rowe, West Union: 15 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.6 spg
— Madison Kelsch, Augusta: 7.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 33% FG, 28% 3PT, 54% FT
— Tatum Arey, Peebles: 9.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.5 apg, 43% FG, 30% 3PT, 65% FT
