Corona coping for the outdoor enthusiast

The super-nasty flu they have called Covid19 is monopolizing as much of the news cycle as the Democratic primary. As the illness spreads we hear advice dozens of times daily about how to protect ourselves from the infection, which is of great interest to me because I am a bullseye member of the most at-risk group, being old and also having a serious medical issue.

The “common sense” advice for self-protection we hear is not as practical as it seems. The admonition to cover our coughs and sneezes protects others, and is very doable. If in public I like to lift my left arm, tuck my head under my coat and sneeze unrestrained. Advice to wash hands is not really that practical when one is out in public. Facilities are not always handy and are not exactly bastions of cleanliness unless one is careful not to touch faucets, soap dispensers, and door knobs with bare hands. I hate restrooms with air drying machines because they often do not have paper towels to use on door handles in making one’s exit. Doors that push open just by leaning into them are fine unless they lock for privacy, and this creates the issue of touching the lock. It’s those little details that trip us up. More manageable than hand washing would be to carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer—if you can find it—in pocket or purse.

Just how practical is the advice to keep unwashed hands away from the nose and eyes? Not very. Hands instinctively fly to faces. Seasonal allergies cause noses to run and eyes to itch, demanding rubbing and scratching Keeping these moves relatively safe would demand continual visits to restrooms for hand scrubbing.

“Social distancing” is an effective precaution and the most appealing. I did some reading about the most famous plague of history, the Black Death, and how the people in Britain who could afford to—royals and nobility—would leave cities and go to their country estates during intense plague outbreaks, though there is evidence that Edward III, who was king during the Plague Year, was out and about some and not totally isolated. Leaders must show the flag in crisis times.

The folks on Fox News the other morning were greeting guests and each other with elbow bumps rather than handshakes and displaying levity as they did so. Frankly I’ve always hated the handshake custom and consider it a serious downside to a political career. Vice President Pence was explaining that people want to shake candidates’ hands during the campaign season, and that the practice would continue.

Outdoor people can social distance much more readily than those drawn to society and events. We do our things alone or with one or two regular companions. It is much simpler for a small clique to keep aware of each other’s health, eliminating the unknowns of crowds and the societal mix. Partners who share a fishing boat on a regular basis can usually be sure of each other’s health. Those who walk stream banks and impoundment shorelines alone can do so with the confidence of the saved. I’m doing this at every opportunity as a semi-quarantine. I have fished eight consecutive days and a total of ten days since March 1.

Among the cancellations most shocking is the college basketball season right on the cusp of the NCAA Tournament. March Madness this year will take the opposite of its usual frenetic form and be March Depression. For fans who are also outdoors persons, no games to watch affords more time to go fishing. As far as we know, Covid19 does not live in the water or on fish, nor does it float airborne far away from other humans. Here’s another thought: if you had planned to travel to games, keep the money you will not spend on tickets, gas, lodging, and restaurants circulating to prop up the suffering economy. Buy that new deer rifle, turkey gun, or self-defense carry pistol you’ve been wanting. Stock up on new bass lures and rod-and-reel setups. These purchases could be therapy against basketball withdrawal.

The fishing/hunting season is brand new and we are also at the cusp of the initial garden planting period. These activities can help some of us get through this without major idleness-induced depression or exposure to the virus. We are only a month away from Easter, and a week beyond that observance will be turkey season, which will give reason for many of us to remove ourselves to the safety of the woods, either in solitude or with vetted companions who are healthy. Garden plots are also safe zones.

We are living in times such as we have never before experienced. This brings historical references to the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918. Less often mentioned is that it returned in 1919-20, chillingly 100 years ago. I have heard stories of how the Spanish Flu devastated my mother’s family during that reprise. She was 18 months old when the epidemic took her mother and older brother and sickened another brother. That one was killing young healthy people, and what is going on now seems nothing as severe as that.

My plan is to stay outside or in the sanctuary of home and away from the anonymous human herd as much as possible. There is a vast and beautiful zone of health and safety all around and off the pavement.

To all my readers, good luck and stay well!

