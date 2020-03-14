Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, March 14

CYCLING

2 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 6, 97 miles, Sorgues – Apt, France (taped)

2 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice – Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)

Sunday, March 15

BOWLING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas

CYCLING

2 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice – Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, Nice, France (taped)

GYMNASTICS

11 p.m.

NBCSN — FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, Baku, Azerbaijan (taped)

RODEO

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, Duluth, Ga. (taped)

SKIING

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped)

