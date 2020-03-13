Sports on TV

Alex Bowman celebrates with a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Fontana, Calif. (AP Photo/Will Lester) -

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 13

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Atlanta

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

BOXING

10 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Hinckley, Minn.

CYCLING

2 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 5, 141 miles, Gannat – La Côte-Saint-André, France (taped)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 6, 97 miles, Sorgues – Apt, France (taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Palm Valley, Fla.

SKIING

5 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Giant Slalom, Narvik, Norway (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

11 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca vs. Tijuana

