Local HS sports in flux

Evan Dennison - [email protected]
Nothing has been set in stone yet as local high school spring sports await word on their upcoming seasons, as of press time Thursday evening.

KHSAA baseball and softball seasons were scheduled to start on Monday, tennis started on March 9 and outdoor track and field was set to get in full swing towards the last weekend of March.

All of that is most likely going to be put on hold, an announcement imminent either from the KHSAA or each school district regarding the status of school being in session and extracurricular activities to be put on hold with it.

Amid discussions related to the coronavirus, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a recommendation for all public and private schools in Kentucky to cease in-person classes for at least two weeks, beginning on Monday.

Many school districts from across the state responded stating schools will be closed at least the next two weeks and all sports during that span be suspended.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said the district will close at the recommendation of the governor and he plans to be in contact with parents on Friday. Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said he also plans to go by Beshear’s recommendation. Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick and Augusta Independent Schools Superintendent Lisa McCane also said they plan to close at the recommendation of Beshear.

The KHSAA postponed all girls’ and boys’ Sweet 16 state tournament basketball games earlier on Thursday with hopes to get games in at a later date. Wednesday’s games and the first game of the day on Thursday between Sacred Heart and South Laurel took place as scheduled, then word started to spread a little over halfway through their contest that games would not continue the rest of the day.

KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett held a press conference after the game to state the games would not continue and emphasized they’d be postponed until a later date, if possible.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike Dewine announced all schools in Ohio will close for a three week spring break on Monday at the end of the school day. The tentative date to resume classes will be April 7.

OHSAA commissioner Jerry Snodgrass postponed the Girls’ basketball Final Four scheduled for this weekend and boys’ regional finals and Final Four next weekend. Spring sports and their status were not discussed.

Imagine more will come to light on Friday.

