Lyons headed to KHSBHOF

Mason County’s second all-time leading scorer Ronnie Lyons is headed to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Lyons was one of Kentucky’s most exciting players during his career at Mason County, scoring 2,621 points and averaging 34 points per game as a senior, totaling a school record 1,216 points in a single-season that year. Lyons is second all-time on the Royals scoring list behind Chris Lofton’s 2,763 points.

Lyons was named All-State in 1969 and 1970 and a high school All-American in ‘70. Lyons became Mason County’s first player to have his jersey retired. He would go on to become a fan favorite at the University of Kentucky where he helped lead the Wildcats to two NCAA tournament appearances.

Lyons was recognized with the 1970 team at Mason County’s home game on February 15 against Harrison County.

On Feb. 20, 1970, Lyons poured in 60 points against Bourbon County as the Royals won 82-76. Ronnie tallied 40 points or more 11 times during his days as a Royal. Lyons scored over 30 on 32 different occasions. All of this done without the 3-point line that did not start in high school until 1988.

Basketball wasn’t the only sport Lyons excelled in. He was drafted by the New York Mets in 1970, but decided to stay on the hardwood and go to UK.

Others to make the 2020 class are boys players: Coy Creason, Brewers; Wesley Cox, Male; Clarence Glover, Caverna; Joe Hamilton, Lexington Dunbar; Ellis Johnson, Ashland; Rudy Macklin, Shawnee and Todd Tackett, Paintsville.

Girls players elected to the 2020 class were: Connie Goins, Western Hills and Kim Denkins, Nicholas Co. Boys coaches: Bill Mike Runyon, Paintsville; Girls coaches: Bob Tripure, Henry Clay, Lexington Catholic; Boys & Girls Coach: Patrick Payne, Hazard.

The HOF induction will be held on July 11, at the State Theater in Elizabethtown.

