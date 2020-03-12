Graham, GRC gunning for more

George Rogers Clark coach Robbie Graham looks on during Friday’s 10th Region semifinal against Bishop Brossart. The Lady Cardinals are making their fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16, they’ll kick off action on Thursday night at 8 p.m. against Owensboro Catholic at Rupp Arena in Lexington. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) - George Rogers Clark coach Robbie Graham looks on during Friday’s 10th Region semifinal against Bishop Brossart. The Lady Cardinals are making their fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16, they’ll kick off action on Thursday night at 8 p.m. against Owensboro Catholic at Rupp Arena in Lexington. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) -

Long before he was cutting nets at George Rogers Clark, Lady Cardinals coach Robbie Graham was a menace to the 10th Region on the hardwood for Fleming County.

The eight-year coach at GRC is now a menace to the rest of the girls’ 10th Region, winning his fifth 10th Region title on Saturday and fourth straight as the Lady Cardinals will head to Lexington on Thursday and open up play with Owensboro Catholic at 8 p.m.

Back when he was playing, Graham never envisioned it like this.

“I had no desire honestly to be a coach initially,” Graham said when asked if he ever wanted to be a coach. “When I left Vandy and came back to Morehead, the Fleming County coach then asked me if I wanted to coach middle school. I was reluctant to do it. I’ve done pee-wee football before that and then when I actually started coaching basketball I got hooked. When Coach (Lake) Kelly got hired back at the high school, he lived by the middle school. He’d tell me he’d come peek in the windows during my practice and told me he loved how I was doing it. Playing under coach Kelly, that had me in awe and I’ve been hooked ever since.”

So 184 wins, seven district titles, five region titles and two Final Fours later, Graham’s vision when he came to Winchester is taking shape. Now there’s just one thing left to do, but it isn’t the end all, be all.

“Ultimate goal is a state championship, but what’s most important to me is the impact we have as a staff on a young person’s life. Someone asked me Saturday if winning region gets old and it never gets old because it’s different faces each year getting to go up that ladder and cut the net. While I’m happy to see the success of the program, I’ve been surrounded by great kids and great coaches,” Graham said.

Those players buy in to Graham and his coaching style yearly to get them to these points. While he’s had some players that are special and make it to the next level, what makes the team special is their buy in to the program. Each team is different, but the buy in remains the same, especially on the defensive end and that’s what got this year’s team to this point.

“It took us a while to get clicking, we were so young and inexperienced. We had just a couple seniors and some kids that played minutes, but the scouting report we had kids that were 7-8-9 on the depth chart and were now 3-4-5. We didn’t have players of previous years, especially offensively so we worked so hard defensively,” Graham said. Our younger players learned to compete and play hard. If they didn’t, then they’d come sit out. We knew if they ever get it and we’d have a chance to be very good. This is a resilient bunch. We took some losses, got thumped some and the kids kept getting back up. We saw light at the end of the tunnel and slowly climbed up that mountain and things kind of clicked here towards the end of the year.”

Some of those special players from the past were on hand in Alexandria on Saturday night to witness the Lady Cards do what they were able to do in their playing days at GRC, cut down the nets. About 10 or so former players took a picture after the game to show their support and that meant the world to Graham.

“That was an unbelievable feeling. The win is exciting, but the picture hit home. You just hope to have a small impact on lives for these kids at a young age and hope its for the good. You want them to respect you and look up to you. Those texts or calls with them thanking me or good luck mean the world. Some of these girls are now in nursing, trying to be lawyers or med school and we hope we help prepared them for that,” Graham said. “I love them like they’re mine and hope they know and understand I’ll always be there for them and they’ll be there for me. I’m coaching them hard and love them harder. Want to be true to that.”

One of those former players also happens to be his daughter, Lexxus, who is on his coaching staff. Graham said Lexxus has been a blessing to the staff not only with her knowledge of the game, but still having the game to participate in drills with the girls during practice.

Despite being close on a couple of occasions, the Lady Cardinals have never won a state title in 13 prior trips. The 14th trip won’t be any easier as they’ll open up with an Owensboro Catholic team that made the Final Four last season. The Lady Aces are making their third straight trip to the Sweet 16.

“Owensboro Catholic is really good. They’ve been a dominant team in their region. Hannah McKay is their leader and a Murray State signee. She’ll be a handful to defend and they have some really good pieces around her. It’s a good team top to bottom and they’re very well coached. We’re excited to tip it off,” Graham said.

One thing that Graham has when Thursday night comes is history on his side. He’s 4-0 in first round games in their four prior trips to the Sweet 16. He attributes that to the staff’s preparation and their scouting abilities and just continuing to work hard in practice leading into it. If they’re able to get by the Lady Aces, a quarterfinal matchup with Sacred Heart most likely looms on Friday, who features University of Kentucky signee Erin Toller.

But first Graham will look to go 5-0 in the first round come late Thursday night.

George Rogers Clark coach Robbie Graham looks on during Friday's 10th Region semifinal against Bishop Brossart. The Lady Cardinals are making their fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16, they'll kick off action on Thursday night at 8 p.m. against Owensboro Catholic at Rupp Arena in Lexington. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)