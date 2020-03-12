Prep Schedule

George Rogers Clark's Brianna Byars and the Lady Cardinals aim for their fourth straight 10th Region title as play gets underway this week at Campbell County Middle School. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) George Rogers Clark's Brianna Byars and the Lady Cardinals aim for their fourth straight 10th Region title as play gets underway this week at Campbell County Middle School. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

KENTUCKY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament

South Laurel vs Sacred Heart, 12 p.m.

Marshall County vs Henderson County, 1:30 p.m.

Bowling Green vs Russell, 6:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark vs Owensboro Catholic, 8 p.m.

