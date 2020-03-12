Prep Schedule

June 20, 2020
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 20
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.
FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Golf Coast
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series
2 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Unhinged 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
BOXING
11 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez (Welterweights), Mexico City
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
NBC — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBC — The Belmont Stakes: 152nd Running, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at LG
3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Doosan at LG
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweights), Las Vegas
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
RUGBY
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Watford
9:20 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham
TENNIS
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin
Sunday, June 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City
4 p.m.
NBC — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City
ESPYS
9 p.m.
ESPN — The 2020 ESPYS
ESPN2 — The 2020 ESPYS
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at LG
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Newcastle United
11:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa
2 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, Round Robin