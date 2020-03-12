ACC Tournament glance

Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) dunks the ball during the second half against Syracuse Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 90-66. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) -

First Round — Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 13 Pitt 81, No. 12 Wake Forest 72

Game 2: No. 14 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Virginia Tech 56

Second Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 3: No. 8 Clemson 69, No. 9 Miami 64

Game 4: No. 5 NC State 73, No. 13 Pitt 58

Game 5: No. 7 Notre Dame 80, No. 10 Boston College 58

Game 6: No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 14 North Carolina, late

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12

Game 7: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 8 Clemson | 12:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 4 Duke vs. No. 5 NC State | 2:30 p.m.*

Game 9: No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame | 7 p.m.

Game 10: No. 3 Louisville vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m.*

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 7 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 9 p.m.*

Championship — Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

*Approximate start time

