ACC Tournament glance

MOREHEAD — It’s only fitting Ashland Blazer’s undefeated record has a couple of three’s with it.

As they improved to 33-0, a 3-point barrage came with it in a 84-60 win over Lewis County in the 16th Region Championship, Tuesday at Morehead State University’s Ellis T. Johnson Arena.

It started with seven first quarter 3-pointers, it ended with 17 on 27 attempts for a gaudy 63 percent.

”The way they shot the basketball tonight, definitely nobody in this region is going to beat them and I don’t know if many teams in the state will beat them,” Lions coach Joe Hampton said. “I know 17-for-27, we couldn’t do that in practice with anybody guarding us, yet alone a live game.”

Lewis County entered the game hot, winners in nine of their last ten as an improbable run as the No. 4 seed in the 63rd District got them a district championship turned into a regional final appearance, just the second in school history.

Four Ashland three’s later just three minutes into the game and hopes of making their first ever trip to Rupp Arena were quickly dashed.

“There’s not a lot we could prepare with what we saw tonight. You get to the region final, you like to enjoy it, but there’s not much time to enjoy it usually. You have to turn around and play right away and it’s rare to see anything like you saw tonight from them offensively,” Hampton said. “I told my team we were they doing a great job guarding the two after that first timeout, they hadn’t made one. Tried to get them loose, problem was they kept hitting three’s..hit seven of them in the first quarter.”

Hampton’s words to loosen up the crew took about a quarter to hit, the Lions finding themselves in a 23-2 deficit after the first eight minutes of play.

They were able to score 12 times the points they scored in the first, but the long range barrage continued from the Tomcats, 12 3-pointers made the result of a 55-26 halftime lead. The amount of long distance shots knocked down was just one shy of a 16th Region tournament game record, Rowan County’s 13 in 2017 and needing triple overtime to do so to hit the mark.

The record was quickly smashed in the third, Cole Villers opening with a 3-pointer, Ethan Sellars hitting another at the 6:15 mark in the quarter for their 14th. Ethan Hudson’s triple, the Tomcats 15th of the game got the game to a running clock just a little over a minute later at 66-29.

The overall play came with 20 assists in the game for the Tomcats, something coach Jason Mays attributes to a way they’ve played since the summer.

“Playing together. What’s interesting is how it got to this point. That was this summer we didn’t run one play. We played 30 games this summer and didn’t run one play, not one play,” Mays said. “I didn’t practice one thing defensively, I stole that from Coach Coal, worry about defense in October. By letting them play that way and with the offensive freedom, they got to know each other. That’s where it started. They trusted each other and we call it one more freedom, make that one more pass, one more pass. We call it one more freedom.”

A silver lining for the Lions came as the fourth quarter began, Sam O’Keefe finishing on a 3-point play and exiting the contest to hugs from his teammates and coaches. The senior with the most points in a single season in program history this year with 787 came to a close.

“I told him we’ll get him one right here. We ran something for him to see if he can finish it and then get him out. He’s in some pretty good company for most points overall here. He’s been a ball boy for me since the third grade. He’s a great story, been with us since the third grade and is like a son to me,” Hampton said.

He ends his career with tied for third with Ralph Davis Jr. most points ever in a Lions uniform.

O’Keefe joins Wyatt Yates and Isaac Jordan as lone seniors on the team, returning seven of their top nine players in the rotation.

The loss puts their Cinderalla run to an end with a 18-16 record, a second straight 63rd District title and now wanting more as they got a taste of a regional final.

“I’m hoping this moves these guys to bring some desire to get back here,” Hampton said.

Ashland will now head to Rupp Arena as one of the main story lines with an undefeated record. They’ll try to become the first team to go through an undefeated season since 1948, when Brewers went 36-0. They’re four wins away from doing so.

“We motivate our guys to not fight what’s ahead of you, but fight for what’s behind you and what’s behind you is each other. They do this for each other,” Mays said.

They’ll open up with Elizabethtown, Wednesday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m

TOMCATS 84, LIONS 60

ASHLAND BLAZER—23-32-21-8—84

LEWIS COUNTY—2-24-13-21—60

Scoring

Ashland (84) — Villers 26, Sellars 16, Porter 11, Hudson 8, Bradley 6, Conway 6, Phillips 2, Gillum 2, A. Adkins 2, R. Adkins 2, Freize 2, Reeves 1

Lewis (60) — O’Keefe 13, Liles 11, McCann 11, Thomas 6, Gerike 4, Yates 3, H. Jordan 3, I. Jordan 3, Spencer 2, Sizemore 2, Gilbert 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Ashland 27/44, Lewis 22/44

3-Pointers: Ashland 17/27, Lewis 4/10

Free Throws: Ashland 13/16, Lewis 12/17

Rebounds: Ashland 16 (Villers 6), Lewis 25 (O’Keefe 6)

Turnovers: Ashland 9, Lewis 13

Assists: Ashland 20 (Porter 11), Lewis 8 (Liles 4)

Fouls: Ashland 15, Lewis 16

Records: Ashland Blazer 33-0, Lewis County 18-16

Lewis County’s bench is dejected during the fourth quarter as they lost to Ashland Blazer, Tuesday, in the 16th Region Championship in Morehead. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Lewis-team.jpg Lewis County’s bench is dejected during the fourth quarter as they lost to Ashland Blazer, Tuesday, in the 16th Region Championship in Morehead. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Lewis County’s Bailey Thomas looks to make a pass up the court, Tuesday, during the 16th Region Championship against Ashland Blazer in Morehead. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Thomas.jpg Lewis County’s Bailey Thomas looks to make a pass up the court, Tuesday, during the 16th Region Championship against Ashland Blazer in Morehead. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

