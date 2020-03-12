SEC Tournament Glance

Nick Richards has scored double figures is averaging 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in Kentucky's last 11 games. Richards scored a career-high 27 points in a win over Mississippi State earlier this week. (Kentucky Today/Tammie Brown) -

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 13 Georgia 81, No. 12 Ole Miss 63

Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, late

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama | 1 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. No. 13 Georgia | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. | ESPN

