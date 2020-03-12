Ryle wins without Scherr, Bullitt East, Casey Co. and Anderson Co. all winners at Sweet 16

RYLE 59, LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL 36
Playing without their Miss Basketball candidate Maddie Scherr with an ankle injury, Ryle was able to clamp down defensively and defeat Letcher County Central, 59-36 in the second game of the day on Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Scherr injured her ankle during the 9th Region Championship and was held out, her status throughout the rest of the tournament remains day-to-day, according to Ryle head coach Katie Haitz.
Despite the loss of their star, the Lady Raiders held the Lady Cougars to 24 percent shooting from the field and just 22 points from the second quarter on as Letcher County Central took a 14-9 lead after the first quarter.
The trio of Brie Crittendon, Abby Holtman and Sarah Baker led the way for Ryle, scoring 11 points apiece as they now move on to face Bullitt East in Friday’s quarterfinals at 12 p.m.
The defending champs also struggled to shoot it, hitting just 37 percent of their shots and 45 percent from the free throw line, but forced 23 turnovers as they improved to 23-11 on the season.
Kaylee Banks led the Lady Cougars with 21 points, no one else able to score more than five points in the contest as they end their season with a 25-11 record.
CASEY COUNTY 49, PIKEVILLE 46
A last second 3-point try came up short and so did Pikeville’s bid to tie things up with Casey County in a 49-46 loss on Wednesday evening.
The Lady Rebels built a comfortable 29-19 halftime advantage but Pikeville slowly started to crawl back into the contest thanks to the play of Trinity Rowe. The Lady Panthers were able to get within one on a couple of different occasions, but the Lady Rebels were able to hang on as they hit their last four free throw attempts in the final 32 seconds.
Casey County was led by Jordyn Stephens with 16 points, Gena Cravens adding 15 as the Lady Rebles improved to 28-7. Kiersten Cole-Williamson had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Pikeville, Rowe adding 14 as their season ends in the first round under former Fleming County coach Kristy Orem for the second straight season. They finish with a 26-8 record.
ANDERSON COUNTY 40, FRANKLIN COUNTY 37
The second game of the evening session also came down to a missed 3-point attempt in the closing seconds as Anderson County pulled out a 40-37 victory over Franklin County on Wednesday.
The low-scoring affair had no one lead by more than eight in the contest, when the Lady Bearcats took a 26-18 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Lady Flyers responded to take a 29-28 lead in the first minute of the fourth, the two teams exchanging leads six times the rest of the contest, Anderson getting buckets from Rachel Satterly and Amiya Jenkins after trailing 37-36 in the final minute to win it.
Jenkins had 15 to lead Anderson, Jacie Chesser adding 13 as they improved to 31-5. They’ll get Casey County in Friday’s quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m.
Franklin County closes their season at 27-8, led by Brooklyn Miles with 15 points. Neveah Carter adding 12 points.
BULLITT EAST 66, ELIZABETHTOWN 55
Lexi Taylor scored 28 points and hit 14-of-15 from the free throw line as Bullitt East got their first ever Sweet 16 win in the first game of the day on Wednesday, knocking off Elizabethtown, 66-55.
The Lady Chargers hit 27-of-34 free throw attempts, including 8-for-12 in the fourth quarter to quell any Etown comeback attempts as the Lady Panthers turned a 48-33 deficit into a 53-49 game with less than three minutes to play.
Bullitt East answered with a 6-0 run from there to take back control of the contest and close things out.
Emma Egan and Gracie Merkle added 10 points apiece for the Lady Chargers, who improved to 25-7 and now faces Ryle in Friday’s quarterfinals at 12 p.m.
Whitney Hay led Elizabethtown with 16 points, Kayra Freeman adding 14 as Etown’s season ends at 27-6.