Prep Schedule

March 11, 2020 edennison Sports 0
George Rogers Clark's Hayley Harrison drives past Ryle's Maddie Scherr, Friday, at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Ryle knocked off the Lady Cardinals, 64-51 to advance to Saturday's semifinals. -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

KENTUCKY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena

Elizabethtown vs Bullitt East, 12 p.m.

Ryle vs Letcher County Central, 1:30 p.m.

Casey County vs Pikeville, 6:30 p.m.

Franklin County vs Anderson County, 8 p.m.

George Rogers Clark’s Hayley Harrison drives past Ryle’s Maddie Scherr, Friday, at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Ryle knocked off the Lady Cardinals, 64-51 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_GRC-1.jpgGeorge Rogers Clark’s Hayley Harrison drives past Ryle’s Maddie Scherr, Friday, at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Ryle knocked off the Lady Cardinals, 64-51 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.