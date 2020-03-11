GRC wins first 10th Region title since 2012

George Rogers Clark is headed back to Rupp Arena for the first time since 2012.
The Cardinals did so by defeating Montgomery County 53-50 in the 10th Region Championship on Tuesday night in their brand new arena.
Trailing 15-10 and 32-30 at half, GRC outscored Montgomery 13-8 in the third and held on from there for the three-point victory.
Three players hit double figures for the Cardinals led by Jared Wellman with 16 points. Jerone Morton and KJ Rucker each went for 11, Lincoln Bush with nine points and 19 rebounds, giving him 52 rebounds in the three games during the 10th Region tournament.
Both teams struggled to shoot in the title tilt, GRC hitting just 17-of-55 shots, the Indians at 18-for-47. The Cardinals outrebounded the Indians 43-33, including the final one to seal it as Hagan Harrison missed the front end of a one-and-one with two seconds left, the Cardinals running out the clock from there as the fans and team from Winchester went into a frenzy as the final horn sounded.
GRC will now move on to the Sweet 16, where they’ll face McCracken County on March 18 at 8 p.m.
Rickey Lovette led the Indians with 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Indians season comes to a close at 22-13. Brandon Dyer added 14 points, the Indians making their first region final appearance since 2014 and still in search for their first title since 2013.
The Cardinals improved to 28-7 with the victory, gradually improving in the region tournament in their four years under coach Josh Cook from the quarterfinals, to semifinals to a loss in the championship last season to finally cutting the nets down this season .
CARDINALS 53, INDIANS 50
MONTGOMERY COUNTY—15-17-8-10—50
GEORGE ROGERS CLARK—10-20-13-10—53
Scoring
Montgomery (50) — Lovette 19, Dyer 14, Harrison 7, Benton 7, Eichenberger 2, Carroll 1
GRC (53) — Wellman 16, Rucker 11, Morton 11, Bush 9, Mundy-Lloyd 4, Edwards 2
Game Stats
Field Goals: Montgomery 18/47, GRC 17/55
3-Pointers: Montgomery 6/14, GRC 4/19
Free Throws: Montgomery 8/14, GRC 15/20
Rebounds: Montgomery 33 (Lovette 13), GRC 43 (Bush 19)
Assists: Montgomery 13 (Harrison 4), GRC 7 (Rucker 3)
Turnovers: Montgomery 11, GRC 9
Fouls: Montgomery 15, GRC 13
Records: Montgomery County 22-13, George Rogers Clark 28-7