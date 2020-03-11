OHSAA Tournaments to continue with limited spectators

The 10th and 16th Region boys’ tournaments will continue on Monday with semifinal action.

The boys’ 10th Region tournament at George Rogers Clark and the 16th at Morehead State University.

Starting with the 10th, the host George Rogers Clark will take on Bishop Brossart with Montgomery County and Campbell County to follow in the second game of the day.

In the 16th, Lewis County takes on Boyd County to start while undefeated Ashland Blazer will take on Rowan County in the second semifinal.

Championship games will then take place on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m.

Here’s a brief look at each matchup:

Bishop Brossart (25-6) at George Rogers Clark (26-7), 6 p.m.

The first matchup in Winchester pits the runners up out of the 37th District in the Mustangs against the 40th District champs in the Cardinals. The two did not face one another during the regular season, the Mustangs fortunate to be here, needing an Ethan Eilerman 3-pointer with three seconds left to send their quarterfinal matchup with Robertson County into overtime before taking the hard fought battle, 58-54 in the extra frame.

GRC disposed of Augusta, 81-41, using a 26-2 first quarter run to pull away and eventually getting the game to a running clock in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs rely heavily on a trio of Eilerman, Carson Schirmer and Stephen Verst for a lot of their production, Eilerman going for 25 points and 12 rebounds in the first game, Schirmer going for 15, hitting 9-of-10 free throw attempts in the overtime against the Black Devils. Brossart struggled from the field on Wednesday in their game against Robertson, hitting just 31 percent of their shots and 28 percent of their 3-point attempts, well below their season average of 47 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.

That will most likely need a better output if they are to hang with what many consider the favorite entering the tournament and showing why in their Wednesday win over the Panthers.

The Cardinals got production nearly everywhere in their win over Augusta and come in on an eight-game winning streak. Three players hit double figures, Lincoln Bush pulled down 17 rebounds and while pretty much every team struggled to shoot it in the new arena at GRC, the Cardinals hit 52 percent of their shots.

It will be interesting to see who can control the tempo in this one, the Mustangs most likely to try and slow the pace down while the Cardinals will most likely look to push the tempo in transition and full court pressure.

Montgomery County (21-12) vs Campbell County (18-14), 7:30 p.m.

The Indians survived a last second shot attempt against Mason County in Thursday’s quarterfinals while the Camels grinded out a win over Pendleton County.

Montgomery County comes in winners in nine of their last 10, the only loss to GRC in the 40th District Championship. The Camels are also playing well as of late, winners of five in a row and a 37th District title.

Both teams have exceeded expectations this season already, the Indians weren’t expected to get out of the tough 40th District, but knocked off Bourbon County in the first round while the Camels upset Bishop Brossart in the 37th District Championship.

The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

Hagan Harrison has been a force for the Indians in his sophomore season, coming in averaging 17.5 points per game while his supporting cast stepped up in a big way in the quarterfinal win over the Royals, Brandon Dyer and Austin Eichenberger combining for 20 points in the 52-51 victory, while Rickey Lovette pulled down 11 rebounds. Lovette and Zach Benton provide the size on the interior for an Indians zone defense that is tough to crack.

The Camels got a big night from Jordan Gross in Thursday’s 48-33 win over the Wildcats, Gross going for 24 and also pulling down eight rebounds. They’ll need some more production elsewhere as leading scorer Dane Hegyi was held to one point in the contest. Aydan Hamilton and Garrett Beiting are also capable of big nights.

The Camels are looking to make their sixth regional final in seven years while the Indians haven’t made a region final since 2014, when they lost to the Camels, starting a Campbell run of four region titles the last six seasons.

Lewis County (17-15) vs Boyd County (19-14), 6:30 p.m.

Lewis County has gone from a No. 4 seed in the 63rd District to the semifinals of the 16th Region tournament. They’ve won six in a row in doing so as they continue to ride the hot hand of 16th Region Player of the Year Sam O’Keefe while the supporting cast also continues to make solid contributions.

Among their 17 wins this season for Lewis County, one was a 66-64 win over Boyd County back on January 21 in Vanceburg. O’Keefe went for 26 points and 12 rebounds in that contest while they shot 53 percent as a team and got 16 points from Logan Liles, who knocked down four 3-pointers in the game.

Objective No. 1 for Lewis will be trying to contain Blake Stewart, Boyd’s leading scorer who went for 31 points and 10 rebounds in the January contest between the two.

After a 5-0 start to the season, Boyd has played .500 ball the rest of the way, not winning more than three in a row and not losing more than four in a row.

Ashland Blazer (31-0) vs Rowan County (26-7), 8 p.m.

When the draw came out, this semifinal matchup was circled as the two have been the strongest teams in the region all season long.

The Tomcats are the story around the state as the lone team with an undefeated record and will pick up even more buzz if they can win two games over the next two nights and head to Rupp Arena unblemished. They do it with balance and deadly 3-point shooting, knocking down 313 3-pointers on the season and hitting 38 percent of their attempts. Cole Villers, Colin Porter, Ethan Hudson and Ethan Sellars all average in double figures as the Tomcats average 70 points per game.

They’ll face a methodical Rowan County team that likes to grind out possessions and will be a dangerous out come Monday night with the efficiency they present. The Vikings shoot it right at 50 percent from the field, 38 percent from three and 77 percent from the free throw line. They also don’t turn it over much and get 25 points and 10.5 rebounds a night from their junior standout Mason Moore.

The Tomcats defeated the Vikings, 68-62, back on February 11 in Morehead.

