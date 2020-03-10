Gotta Lovette, Indians forward powers MoCo past Camels

Montgomery County's Rickey Lovette goes up for two of his 28 points in Monday's 10th Region semifinal against Campbell County. Lovette also added 20 rebounds as the Indians defeated the Camels, 76-59. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) - Montgomery County's Rickey Lovette goes up for two of his 28 points in Monday's 10th Region semifinal against Campbell County. Lovette also added 20 rebounds as the Indians defeated the Camels, 76-59. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) -

WINCHESTER — Montgomery County coach Steve Wright has been coaching the game of basketball for a long time.

On Monday during the 10th Region semifinals against Campbell County he said he witnessed a first.

A 20-20 game from his power forward Rickey Lovette as the junior forward that transferred in from Florida terrorized the Camels all night long, pushing the Indians into the 10th Region Championship with a 76-59 victory. Lovette would end the night with 28 points and 20 rebounds.

“I’ve never had a guy get 28 points and 20 rebounds in a game,” Wright said. “He was on the attack mode every second of the game. He was ready to go big time tonight.”

Lovette stayed on the attack early, the Camels struggling to find anyone to stop him as his rim-racking dunks and putbacks ended his night hitting 12-of-13 shots from the field and helping the Indians control things throughout.

On a day where the sun will now start staying out a little longer thanks to the Daylight Savings time, Lovette shined brighter.

“I just came in confident. They were smaller so we knew we needed to go inside first, then drive and then shoot,” Lovette said. “That’s been our gameplan all year and we executed it perfectly tonight.”

His 10 first quarter points helped Montgomery build a 15-8 lead by the end of the frame.

He’d add eight more in the second as other Indians started to join the party, Montgomery putting up 29 second quarter points, taking a 44-23 lead into the half. Brandon Dyer got the hot hand from deep, Hagan Harrison was a whim in transition and possibly the Indians most complete 16 minutes of basketball got them even closer to their first 10th Region final since 2014.

“It’s up there in one of our top four or five games of the season. I’d say most complete, but we came out a little too relaxed out of the half and that happens with a big lead. When you look at what’s at stake, everyone contributed and everyone played well and our confidence level is really high right now,” Wright said.

The Camels were able to gather a bit of a rhythm offensively after hitting just two of their first 14 shots, but were unable to get enough stops to pose a real threat, the Indians taking a 58-42 lead into the fourth.

Campbell County kept knocking on the door to try and get within 10, but never got any closer than 13 in the second half, the Indians getting four players into double figures, led by Lovette’s 28 points, Harrison with 18, eight rebounds and six assists, Dyer with 16 and knocking down four 3-pointers and big man Zach Benton with 12 points to go with nine rebounds.

“We really followed our gameplan tonight. We felt like we had a size advantage, we felt like we could open that baseline up and get the ball in there early and get us going,” Wright said. “That opened things up for our guards and helped our whole team get some easy baskets for our whole team. Baskets are hard to get in postseason play sometimes, got off to a good start and that was really important.”

For the second consecutive game, the Camels struggled to shoot it in GRC’s new arena, hitting just 32 percent of their shots. Getting outrebounded 43-22 didn’t help their cause either, Lovette nearly matching their team total on the night.

The loss ends Campbell County’s season at 18-15, denying them a sixth tournament final appearance in seven seasons. They were led by Aydan Hamilton with 13 points, Jordan Gross adding 12 points to go with seven assists. Both were named to the All-Tournament team.

Now for the Indians, it’s a fourth chance this season to do something they were unable to do the prior three, beat George Rogers Clark.

“Tomorrow night we just need to go play. I mean we’ve game planned and obviously we’ll try to go do some certain things and take some stuff away. We’ve not shot it well from the outside against them. We’re a team that has to score in and out and that may be to their credit. We’ve got to hit some shots to open some stuff up. None of that other stuff matters, nothing matters other than those 32 minutes tomorrow night,” Wright said.

The meeting will be the first ever between the two programs in a 10th Region championship game.

INDIANS 76, CAMELS 59

CAMPBELL COUNTY—8-15-19-17—59

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—15-29-14-18—76

Scoring

Campbell (59) — Hamilton 13, Gross 12, Hegyi 9, Beiting 8, Reinhart 8, Jackson 6, Hart 3

Montgomery (76) — Lovette 28, Harrison 18, Dyer 16, Benton 12, Ishmael 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Campbell 20/62, Montgomery 29/49

3-Pointers: Campbell 10/33, Montgomery 5/12

Free Throws: Campbell 9/12, Montgomery 13/22

Rebounds: Campbell 22 (Hegyi, Hamilton 4), Montgomery 43 (Lovette 20)

Turnovers: Campbell 6, Montgomery 12

Assists: Campbell 11 (Gross 7), Montgomery 17 (Harrison 6)

Fouls: Campbell 18, Montgomery 14

Records: Campbell County 18-15, Montgomery County 22-12