Cardinals cruise past Mustangs

March 10, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison - [email protected]
George Rogers Clark’s Jerone Morton tries to drive into the paint against Bishop Brossart’s Blayke Kremer, Monday, during the 10th Region Tournament semifinals in Winchester. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) -

WINCHESTER — George Rogers Clark has made it look pretty easy their first two 10th Region tournament games.

They can point to their defense because of it.

The Cardinals didn’t give up anything easy, blocked six shots and altered plenty others as they defeated Bishop Brossart, 58-45 Monday night in the 10th Region semifinals at the GRC Arena.

GRC held Brossart to 35 percent shooting in the game, got four players in double figures and pretty much controlled the contest from the second quarter on.

“Bishop Brossart is a really smart basketball team. I thought defensively we did a really good job of guarding their stronger actions,” Cardinals coach Josh Cook said. “They run so much stuff I don’t think you can guard everything correctly, but there’s some actions we tried to pinpoint on and our guards did a great job making sure they were where they needed to be and contesting shots.”

Jared Wellman led the four player charge for the Cardinals with 18 points, KJ Rucker hitting 4-of-5 3 pointers and scoring 14, Jerone Morton scoring 10 points to go with 12 assists while Lincoln Bush also collected a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

“It’s good when you have balanced scoring. It means you got a lot of guys involved and that makes a lot of our plays easier. Jerone with 12 assists in a region semifinal game, you look and I guarantee Wellman and KJ and Lincoln shot a high percentage because we found them at the right time,” Cook said. “When Lincoln just focuses on rebounding it makes us such a better team. When he just focuses more on rebounding, it helps his scoring and makes us a complete basketball team.”

After taking a 26-19 lead into halftime, the Cardinals opened it up with a 10-0 run in the second half, the Mustangs first points of the quarter not coming until the 3:21 mark on a Carson Schirmer layup. GRC would outscore Brossart 20-9 in the quarter as they took a 46-27 lead into the fourth.

“It was good in that I thought we came out focused and were the more aggressive team in the third. We did our adjustments correctly and need to continue that tomorrow night. We need to continue to be the aggressive team going into tomorrow night,” Cook said.

The Mustangs couldn’t find enough offense in the fourth to pose a threat of a comeback, going on a 7-1 run in the final 1:25 as the Cardinals turned to the end of their bench to close the game out making it more respectable of a final tally.

Leading the way for Bishop Brossart was Schirmer with 14 points, Stephen Verst going for 12 while Ethan Eilerman added nine points as the Mustangs season ends at 25-7.

Schirmer and Eilerman were named to the All-Tournament team.

GRC will now face Montgomery County in Tuesday’s championship, a team the Cardinals have defeated three times this season. In the four seasons under Cook, the Cardinals have gradually moved on in the regional tournament. First round, second round, championship game and now the question begs if they can take the final step and claim a title.

“We’ve got to play hard. Don’t want to overthink it, don’t want to overcoach it. I’ll do my best to give them the best gameplan and give these guys the confidence to go out and play. Sometimes you have to keep climbing the mountain to get to the top and that’s something we’re going to continue and try to get to the top tomorrow night,” Cook said.

CARDINALS 58, MUSTANGS 45

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK—14-12-20-12—58

BISHOP BROSSART—9-10-8-18—45

Scoring

GRC (58) — Wellman 18, Rucker 14, J. Morton 10, Bush 10, Edwards 5, C. Morton 1

Brossart (45) — Schirmer 14, Verst 12, Eilerman 9, Govan 5, Smorey 3, Schumacher 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: GRC 21/44, Brossart 18/51

3-Pointers: GRC 8/17, Brossart 2/9

Free Throws: GRC 8/12, Brossart 7/16

Rebounds: GRC 33 (Bush 16), Brossart 32 (Eilerman, Govan 7)

Assists: GRC 14 (Morton 12), Brossart 11 (Verst, Govan 3)

Turnovers: GRC 15, Brossart 11

Fouls: GRC 15, Brossart 11

Records: George Rogers Clark 27-7, Bishop Brossart 25-7

