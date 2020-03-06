Prep Schedule

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

KENTUCKY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

10th Region Tournament at Campbell County Middle School

Bishop Brossart vs George Rogers Clark, 6 p.m.

Bourbon County vs Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.

16th Region Tournament at Morehead State University

West Carter vs Boyd County, 6:30 p.m.

Rowan County vs Russell, 8 p.m.

Bishop Brossart’s Marie Kiefer posts up Harrison County’s Kara Hines, Monday, during the 10th Region Tournament Quarterfinals at Campbell County Middle School. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
