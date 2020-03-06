Sports on TV

Nick Richards scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Kentucky's 91-49 win over Eastern Kentucky Friday night at Rupp Arena. (Tammie Brown, Kentucky Today) -

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Melbourne at Hawthorn

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Western at Port Adelaide

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Fremantle at West Coast

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Phoenix

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Phoenix

7 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA: From Phoenix

BIATHLON

1 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Men’s 10km Sprint, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Bowling Green

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent State at Akron

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina State

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Clemson

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Murray State, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi State, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Notre Dame at Minnesota, Quarterfinal, Game 1

CURLING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Grand Prix: U.S. vs. Italy, Men’s Play, Raleigh, N.C. (taped)

11 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Grand Prix: U.S. vs. Scotland, Mixed Doubles Play, Raleigh, N.C. (taped)

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha, Qatar

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach, Calif.

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha, Qatar

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Köln at SC Paderborn

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Quarterfinals 1 & 2

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

8 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Quarterfinals 3 & 4

