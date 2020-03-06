Local Results

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

10th Region Tournament at George Rogers Clark

Montgomery County 52, Mason County 51

Campbell County 48, Pendleton County 33

16th Region Tournament at Morehead State University

Ashland Blazer 61, Russell 41

Rowan County 56, East Carter 36

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southeast Division IV Regional Semifinal at Jackson

Portsmouth Notre Dame 36, Peebles 30

Mason County’s Xylon Frey (20) collects a pass while guarded by Bourbon County’s Amari Faulkner (4), Tuesday, at the Mason County Fieldhouse. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
