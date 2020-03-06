Camels clamp down on Wildcats

Evan Dennison - [email protected]
Campbell County's Jordan Gross dribbles near midcourt, Thursday, during the 10th Region Quarterfinals against Pendleton County at George Rogers Clark. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) -

WINCHESTER — Pendleton County got the pace they wanted, just couldn’t find enough offense in a 48-33 loss to Campbell County in Thursday’s second quarterfinal of the night.

The one that did provide the offense on the evening was Jordan Gross for the Camels, finishing with a game-high 24 points in the victory. When Campbell needed a big shot to start to pull away, Gross was primarily the one to do it.

“We’ve got to get some others going, but Jordan bailed us out a lot tonight,” Camels coach Aric Russell said. “We knew coming in they were going to slow it down and I was really proud of our defensive effort holding them to 33 points tonight.”

It took nearly seven minutes for the Wildcats to score their first points, but only found themselves with a 5-0 deficit before Clay Monroe’s 3-pointer.

They continued to grind things out, leading 16-15 before the Camels took a 18-16 lead into the half.

An 8-2 run out of the half for Campbell County was responded by an 8-2 Pendleton run to keep things tight at 28-26 in the closing minutes of the third.

In the final 30 seconds of the third a big momentum swing took place when Wildcats’ Tredyn Thomas was whistled for an offensive foul, Gross coming down and nailing a 3-pointer on the other end to make it a 33-28 game headed into the fourth.

The Camels took control in the fourth as the lid remained on the basket for the Wildcats in the fourth, only able to score five points as the Camels will now head to Monday’s semifinals against Montgomery County.

“We got everything we wanted, just didn’t make shots in the fourth quarter. It happens, kids gave us everything they had and gave me everything I could get out of them,” Wildcats coach Sam Elsbernd said.

The Wildcats finished 26 percent shooting from the floor, the Camels not much better at 37 percent, but hitting nine 3-pointers in the contest.

The Camels and Indians will meet at 7:30 p.m.

Thomas led the Wildcats with 12 points and 11 rebounds, named to the All-Tournament team after the game.

Brett Booth added 10 points and seven rebounds in the losing effort, the Wildcats closing out their 2019-20 campaign at 12-19.

Garrett Beiting added nine points, Aydan Hamilton with seven for Campbell County, who improved to 18-14 on the season.

CAMELS 48, WILDCATS 33

PENDLETON COUNTY—4-12-12-5—33

CAMPBELL COUNTY—8-10-15-15—48

Scoring

Pendleton (33) — Thomas 12, Booth 10, Monroe 8, Askren 3

Campbell (48) — Gross 24, Beiting 9, Hamilton 7, Sell 5, Reinhart 2, Hegyi 1

Game Stats

Field Goals: Pendleton 9/34, Campbell 15/40

3-Pointers: Pendleton 2/14, Campbell 9/19

Free Throws: Pendleton 13/19, Campbell 9/19

Rebounds: Pendleton 30 (Thomas 10), Campbell 28 (Sell 9)

Assists: Pendleton 3 (Three with 1), Campbell 8 (Gross 3)

Turnovers: Pendleton 12, Campbell 5

Fouls: Pendleton 20, Campbell 16

Records: Pendleton County 12-19, Campbell County 18-14

