One-point woes end Royals season

March 6, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison - [email protected]
Mason County's Alex Schalch attempts a shot over Montgomery County's Zach Benton, Thursday, during the 10th Region Tournament at George Rogers Clark. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) -
WINCHESTER — All season long Mason County found themselves on the losing end of one-point games.

It continued to be the case Thursday night as their season came to a close at the hands of Montgomery County, 52-51 in the 10th Region Tournament Quarterfinals at George Rogers Clark’s new arena.

“I think tonight sums up our season within a whole,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “It’s tough, a loss is a loss whether it’s by one or 30, but our guys battled, they competed, they gave me everything that I could possibly ask for as a coach.”

Down one and with the ball, Carson Brammer’s jumper in the closing seconds hit every part of the rim before bouncing out, the loose ball unable to be corralled by either team as the final horn sounded.

“I thought we had the look that we wanted. It hit every part of the rim I feel like without going in,” Kirk said.

That put the Royals at 1-6 in one-point games this season, making an early exit to a wonder what could have been season, finishing at 18-12 with so many close calls.

Early on, things were going the Royals way as Montgomery County had to deal with foul trouble, their top two scorers sitting the majority of the half with two fouls early on in Hagan Harrison and Rickey Lovette. The Royals jumped out to a 18-9 first quarter lead, Carson Brammer and Braden May with the hot hands as they combined for 14 points.

But a missed opportunity in the second quarter had the Royals unable to put things even further out of reach. The Indians outscored the Royals 11-8 in the frame without Harrison or Lovette for the majoriy of it to get within 26-20 at halftime.

“I told our coaches when we came in the locker room the lead should have been double-digits. Give credit to Montgomery County. Once they put their quicker lineup in they were able to pressure us,” Kirk said. “We missed some easy shots around the rim and they made enough plays to keep them in it.”

The Indians continued to mount their run in the third, taking their first lead since it was 5-3 on a Harrison layup to make it 35-33 Indians with 2:28 to play in the quarter.

“The key was only being down six at the half,” Indians coach Steve Wright said. “We came out sluggish, couldn’t get anything going. The kids had good faith, battled back and I didn’t think anybody was going to blow anyone away tonight. That was a good ball team we beat tonight.”

The Royals responded with a pair of 3-point plays to regain the lead as the two traded baskets before the Royals went into the fourth with a 40-39 lead.

The free throw line became a factor in the final frame for the Indians, nine of their 13 points coming from the charity stripe, Harrison’s last two free throws giving the Indians a 50-45 lead with less than three minutes to play.

While things started to look bleak for the Royals, they started to mount their comeback, two Anwar Perry free throws followed by a May layup to make it a one-point game at 50-49.

A Brandon Dyer pull-up in the lane followed with 1:45 to play, the Indians last points of the contest.

It was just enough however as Alex Schalch hit two free throws with 1:3o left, neither team able to find the bottom of the net from there.

The opportunities were there for the Royals, the Indians turning it over twice in the final 90 seconds, the second one leading to what looked like a breakaway layup for Perry, but he put it off the backboard too hard, the Royals able to reel in a loose ball after a melee and calling timeout with 26 seconds left. After some indecision, the Royals used another timeout with 13 seconds left to draw up a final play, a situation they’ve been far too familiar with this season.

Xylon Frey took a handoff on the wing, hit Perry after driving baseline, who then found Brammer in the corner, the shot hitting every part of the rim before bouncing around and out.

“At the end of the night all you can ask for us is a chance to win. We gave ourselves that opportunity and unfortunately it just wasn’t meant to be tonight,” Kirk said.

Schalch led the Royals with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the game, named to the All-Tournament team.

Brammer and May finished with 11, the three part of a seven-man senior class for the Royals.

“These seven seniors walking out of the locker room for the last time in their career, it’s tough. For what these seven seniors have meant to our program and what they have done, they’ve brought back the excitement in the program that hadn’t been there for a while. We’ve had people that weren’t willing to support us or willing to take what it takes to in order for a program to be successful and season. Those seven seniors wore that jersey with pride and character and did it the right way,” Kirk said.

Montgomery improved to 21-12 with the win and were led by Harrison’s 15 on the night. Dyer added 11, Austin Eichenberger with 9.

“That’s why they call it survive and advance and that’s what we did,” Wright said. “This now gives us an opportunity to get a rest, put together a gameplan and get back at it.”

They’ll take on Campbell County in Monday night’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m. after the Camels defeated Pendleton County 48-33.

INDIANS 52, ROYALS 51

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—9-11—13—52

MASON COUNTY—18-8—11—51

Scoring

Montgomery (52) — Harrison 15, Dyer 11, Eichenberger 9, Benton 7, Carroll 5, Lovette 5

Mason (51) — Schalch 12, Brammer 11, May 11, Henry 6, Perry 5, Frey 4, Swolsky 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Montgomery 16/49, Mason 16/44

3-Pointers: Montgomery 2/11, Mason 4/17

Free Throws: Montgomery 18/24, Mason 15/21

Rebounds: Montgomery 36 (Lovette 11), Mason 30 (Schalch 10)

Assists: Montgomery 10 (Benton 6), Mason 11 (Four with 2)

Turnovers: Montgomery 13, Mason 14

Fouls: Montgomery 19, Mason 20

Records: Montgomery County 21-12, Mason County 18-12

