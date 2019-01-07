Lofton continuing career in South Korea

Lofton - Lofton -

Chris Lofton had a brief message on his Instagram story for his followers Friday evening.

A picture of his passport topped with emoji including an airplane, a South Korean flag and a basketball went along with an announcement that he’d be playing his 11th season of professional basketball.

Lofton confirmed with The Ledger Independent that he signed earlier Friday morning with Seoul SK Knights of the Korean Basketball League to continue his career in South Korea.

“It all just happend [sic] this morning lol,” Lofton said via a direct message on Twitter.

“So fast.”

By Friday evening, the 2004 Mason County graduate was already on a plane heading to Chicago on his way to South Korea. He’s coming off a season in France where his Le Mans Sarthe team knocked off AS Monaco Basket in the deciding fifth game of the French Ligue Nationale de Basket JeepELITE championship series, 76-74, to claim his first league title playing professionally.

Le Mans Sarthe was the underdog in each series, but still managed to claim the title. His best showing of the playoffs came in Game 3 of the finals, where he scored 34 points in an 84-72 victory to give his team a 2-1 series lead. The 34 points was the third-most ever in LNB finals history, only behind Don Collins’ 40 points and David Rivers’ 36 points.

Seoul SK Knights have a 10-21 record, according to results posted on asia-basket.com, and have lost 15 of the last 17 games. According to the site, the team’s next game is Jan. 8, against Mobis Phoebus.

Lofton led Mason County to the program’s first-ever state title in 2003, scoring 39 points in an 86-65 win over Ballard in the final. He was named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball in 2004 before continuing his career at the University of Tennessee. He remains the Southeastern Conference all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

Lofton https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Lofton_1.jpg Lofton