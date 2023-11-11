Home specialsections 2023 Veterans Day Thank You specialsections 2023 Veterans Day Thank You November 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks Annual Christmas Bazaar happening this weekend Ledger Independent - November 11, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — Echo Valley Winery Event Barn is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local, fallen pilot honored at Spence Field memorial Ledger Independent - November 11, 2023 MOULTRIE, Georgia — A fallen Germantown resident and Mount Olivet native, Aviation Cadet Evan H. Orme, was recently honored at a ceremonial dedication at Spence Field in Moultrie, Georgia. Young dancers fundraising for NYC trip Ledger Independent - November 11, 2023 The Centre Academy of Dance in Maysville is having a quarter auction to help fund a summer trip to New York City. Attempted murder and kidnapping top indictments Ledger Independent - November 10, 2023 Attempted murder and attempted kidnapping charges topped the Mason County Grand Jury indictments recently. Winners declared in Brown and Adams Counties Ledger Independent - November 9, 2023 ABERDEEN, Ohio — Incumbent for the Aberdeen, Ohio mayoral race Jason Phillips lost to William Eastwood by six votes in the Tuesday general election. Load more