Looking back before we look ahead

This story was originally published Oct. 22, 2021

Gov. Andy Beshear made a swing through the area Thursday with a final destination of Maysville where he announced funding for several infrastructure projects.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill was on hand to introduce the governor and to accept the “big checks,” he brought along with him. Maysville Debra Cotterill accepted funding on behalf of the city.

Before arriving in Maysville, Beshear stopped in Fleming County where he made similar announcements covering Fleming, Bracken, Lewis and Robertson counties.

“Welcome to Maysville where we are delighted to have you,” McNeill told the governor. “Your focus on economic development is certainly near and dear to my heart as a recovering economic developer.” Before being named judge-executive, O’Neill served as head of Mason County’s economic development agency.

Taking the podium, Beshear said he was happy to be back in Maysville to share “exciting news today.”

Despite the toll the pandemic has taken on the state, Beshear said Kentucky beat the odds for predictions on how it would fare under COVID-19.

“The reason is who we are and how we care for one another,” he said.

On the flip side, Beshear said recent economic development announcements, such as Ford’s plan to invest $6 billion in Kentucky, are historic in nature. He called the Ford plant the “single largest economic development project in the history of Kentucky. It’s so big, it’s hard to comprehend.”

“We are the talk of every board room across the country,” Beshear said.

On the local level, he announced funding for four major projects, totaling $627,000, from the Cleaner Water Program. They include:

— $168,000 to the city of Maysville for storm sewer development and improvements along Wall Street.

— $150,000 to Western Lewis Rectorville Water for design and planning for water storage.

— $148,000 for the Western Mason Water District for tanks and other upgrades.

— $160,000 to Western Mason Sanitation District to fund grinder pumps and other improvements.

Beshear and McNeill praised the efforts of the Buffalo Trace Area Development District in securing the funding. The governor said BTADD was the first to complete applications and the only district to have all projects funded.

“Today’s funding announcements for Maysville and Mason County represent our continued focus on infrastructure, services and improving our unparalleled quality of life in Mason County, Kentucky,” said McNeill. “The Cleaner Water grant funding for Mason County will positively impact all communities and citizens across Mason County, from downtown Maysville to Rectorville, Highland Heights and beyond. The impact of these funds on our aging infrastructure will be immense.”

Beshear also awarded $265,000 from the Community Development Block Grant program for the Mason County Senior Housing Project in Maysville. The project includes the renovation of seven housing units on Forest Avenue that are connected to both the Mason County Senior Center and the Mason County Food Bank. Renovations will include roof replacement, HVAC replacement and upgrades, window and door replacement, new insulation in the ceilings and crawl spaces, new gutters, new energy-efficient water heaters and thermostats, replacement of linoleum, carpet and porch poles. The resident sidewalks and parking lot will also be repaired and repaved.