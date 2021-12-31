Looking back before we look ahead

December 31, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent specialsections 0

As we close the book on 2021 and look forward to 2022, we always like to take a few moments to look back at history-making events from our area that made the news for the year.

From the stunning loss of two top elected officials within weeks of each other to the resurgence this fall of COVID-19, 2021 has brought its share of hardships and heartaches to us.

We have selected a few of the top stories from 2021, published as they were originally, as we look ahead to a brighter, hopefully, 2022.

