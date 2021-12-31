Miller: Keep praying for West Ky.

Just some of the damage in Mayfield. Mason County Sheriff deputies traveled to Lyon County to offer a helping hand to the LCSO.

Originally published Dec. 17, 2021

One thing is for certain — Kentucky has lived up to its state motto, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall,” in the aftermath of tornadoes that swept through Western Kentucky last weekend.

Area residents and those throughout the commonwealth have united and stood tall to send relief to the area in many different forms — from cash to lumber and volunteers to help clean up the mess and rebuild areas that were nearly flattened by the storms.

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs reached out through the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association on Sunday morning with emails to sheriff departments in the affected area with offers of help. By Monday morning, two deputies were on the road to Lyon County and that number had doubled by Monday evening, he said.

Chief Deputy Ryan Swolsky along with Deputies Colton Linville, Devin Hull and Brandon Ferguson spent three days patrolling the roads of the county, freeing up Lyon County officers to not only assist in other areas but also to take care of their homes and families, he said. The four deputies covered 3 or 4 8-12 hour shifts for the LCSO, Boggs said.

Boggs said MCSO plans to return to the area after Christmas.

“We’re going to do what we know,” he said. “We’re going to give them as much relief as we can.”

In Bracken County, Magistrate Craig Miller not only donated building materials needed to secure homes and roofs in the damaged areas but offered up his business to serve as a collection station for ordinary everyday items needed by Western Kentucky residents as they pick up the pieces left behind by the storms which left scores of their family and friends dead.

On Wednesday, a convoy of trucks from Miller Lumber and others headed to Graves County and Mayfield with lumber, other supplies and cash donated by Bracken Countians totaling more than $15,000.

“Besides pulling up to the Fairgrounds and seeing all of the volunteers and thousands of donated items, the best part of today was driving 350 miles to Mayfield and hearing all of those honking at us, waving, and giving us thumbs up when they saw the WKY on our loads,” Miller said. “It truly was amazing!”

But the feel-good moment was tempered by what he saw in Mayfield, Miller said in a post on social media.

“Destruction everywhere, nothing untouched, no electricity, poles and lines down in the streets, almost a numbing feeling. Apocalyptic is the best way to describe downtown Mayfield.”

“To put into perspective, Mayfield has about 9,500-plus residents, so a little bigger than Maysville. Imagine the historic portion of downtown Maysville destroyed, completely in ruins. No banks, no churches, a destroyed courthouse, basically everything completely wiped out. I’ve never seen a bomb go off and hate to hear the comparison, but it is true. Please keep praying for West Kentucky!”

Several organizations and individuals in the area continue to collect supplies for the relief effort. Monetary donations continue to be the best way to help, officials said. Donations can be made to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org or at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief