Shock still lingers 20 years later

I remember exactly where I was that day…

September 11, 2001 started like any other day. At that time I worked for the Cincinnati Enquirer and managed their Recruitment Advertising Department. It was a beautiful morning, I’d arrived early as I did most days and prepared for our morning huddle that happened every morning around 8 a.m. We spoke about upcoming projects, shared what good things had happened the day before, and looked at our overall sales numbers. Somewhere around 8:30 a.m. we had wrapped up our morning huddle and everyone broke for coffee and back to their seats.

I was working on a report or looking at numbers when I heard the first report of a plane that had flown into one of the towers of the World Trade Center. Our first instinct told us that it must have been a terrible accident and we were curious as to what had happened. Working for one of the major news outlets in a metropolitan city afforded us the opportunity to have access to what was happening almost immediately. All of the televisions were immediately tuned in to what was happening and it wasn’t too long before there were reports of another plane hitting the South Tower of the World Trade Center. At that time speculation had turned from an accident to potential terrorist activities. About 30 minutes later we learned of a third flight where a plane was flown into the Pentagon. Followed by a fourth flight, which was headed in the direction of Washington, DC, crashing in Pennsylvania about a half hour later. Later we would learn that passengers were able to force their way into the cockpit and fought for control of the airplane. There actions saved countless lives as it was determined that flight had the White House or the Capitol Building in its sights. It wasn’t too long after that both towers were falling and we all stood in disbelief of what we had witnessed.

There was a heavy sense of shock and sadness that fell across the floor. Some shed tears thinking of the magnitude of the loss, but most just stood in shock. Because we were in a high rise building in downtown Cincinnati that faced openly to the Ohio River and Northern Kentucky, and were home to a major international airport, there were many of my colleagues who felt uncomfortable with staying inside that building and decided to leave.

It was almost immediately that all flights were grounded and some calm set into those of us who stayed. However, it wasn’t lost on us that the flight paths for several landings at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport come in over the west side of the city, and while there were no flights going out, there were flights still in the air at the time. By the time lunch rolled around most flights were out of the air and I recall how very eerie it was to look into the sky and not see a single jet flying over.

The rest of the day very little was accomplished on the sales floor but those in news had one of the biggest stories of their lifetimes to report on. A special afternoon edition of the Cincinnati Enquirer had the headline, “U.S. Attacked.” The headline in The Ledger Independent the next day read, “Nightmare” and headlines from major newspapers would read, “Act of War”, “Outrage”, “Terrorists Attack New York, Pentagon”, “America’s Darkest Day”, “Our nation saw evil”, “Acts of Mass Murder”, “A day of infamy”, and “None of us will ever forget”.

2,977 people were killed that day and more than 6,000 were injured. Many started their day just like I did, but never went home. Husbands, fathers, wives, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends and family were lost or hurt, and an indelible stain was left in the history books of our great country. I remember the question being asked, “Why would someone do that?” I believe that’s still a relevant question even today. Why? Hatred and some misplaced ideology drove 19 terrorists to commit murder/suicide. Evil showed its ugly head that day and here we are 20 years later remembering and reliving that day. I’m sure that there will be many conversations surrounding this today, and I’m positive that we all will be sharing some of the same sentiment as we had that day…

“We will never forget.”