Friday, Sept. 3
5 p.m. — Vendors Open
6 p.m. — Music by Ashton Dunn at City Park Gazebo
Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
9 a.m.-A-Town Street Ball Classic, sponsored by Miller Lumber Company. Contact Jason Hinson 606-756-2105 or Twitter @coachjhinson
10 a.m. —Vendors and Activities Open
All Day — Inflation Station, sponsored by Berry Global
All Day — R Farms Petting Zoo… Sponsored by Parkview Outdoors
All Day — Kentucky National Guard Display
Noon -5 p.m. — Horse and Carriage Ride, sponsored by Moore and Parker Funeral Homes
Noon-4 p.m. — Community Art in the Park, sponsored by Augusta Art Guild
1:30 p.m. — Music by Kentucky Duo Pat and Brandi at City Park Gazebo, sponsored by Augusta General Store
4 p.m. — Music by Randy Amann at City Park Gazebo, sponsored by Bradford’s Home Mart
7 p.m.— Music by 3OM at City Park Gazebo, sponsored by Riverside Tractor
Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
All Day — Heritage Days Custom Car Show, sponsored by Allmark Sales
Located at Augusta Boat Dock, Registration begins at 8 a.m., $20 entry fee
All Day — Magic Show with Mark Comley at City Park Gazebo, sponsored by Carmeuse
11 a.m. — Church Service and Gospel Music at City Park Gazebo, hosted by Elevation Church
Noon -3 p.m. — Augusta Jail Tours, hosted by Augusta Tourism Director, Janet Hunt
4 p.m.— Frog Derby, Sponsored by Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home, Contact Clark Hennessey to register at 756-2270, derby located at Main Street