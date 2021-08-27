Friday, Sept. 3

5 p.m. — Vendors Open

6 p.m. — Music by Ashton Dunn at City Park Gazebo

Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

9 a.m.-A-Town Street Ball Classic, sponsored by Miller Lumber Company. Contact Jason Hinson 606-756-2105 or Twitter @coachjhinson

10 a.m. —Vendors and Activities Open

All Day — Inflation Station, sponsored by Berry Global

All Day — R Farms Petting Zoo… Sponsored by Parkview Outdoors

All Day — Kentucky National Guard Display

Noon -5 p.m. — Horse and Carriage Ride, sponsored by Moore and Parker Funeral Homes

Noon-4 p.m. — Community Art in the Park, sponsored by Augusta Art Guild

1:30 p.m. — Music by Kentucky Duo Pat and Brandi at City Park Gazebo, sponsored by Augusta General Store

4 p.m. — Music by Randy Amann at City Park Gazebo, sponsored by Bradford’s Home Mart

7 p.m.— Music by 3OM at City Park Gazebo, sponsored by Riverside Tractor

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

All Day — Heritage Days Custom Car Show, sponsored by Allmark Sales

Located at Augusta Boat Dock, Registration begins at 8 a.m., $20 entry fee

All Day — Magic Show with Mark Comley at City Park Gazebo, sponsored by Carmeuse

11 a.m. — Church Service and Gospel Music at City Park Gazebo, hosted by Elevation Church

Noon -3 p.m. — Augusta Jail Tours, hosted by Augusta Tourism Director, Janet Hunt

4 p.m.— Frog Derby, Sponsored by Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home, Contact Clark Hennessey to register at 756-2270, derby located at Main Street