Small businesses feel effects of COVID-19

In the midst of concerns over COVID-19, many local businesses are altering the way they serve customers in order to survive.

Chris Myrick, owner of Bubby’s Bar and Grille on Forest Avenue in Maysville, said the store is seeing the worst dip in sales since the restaurant opened six years ago.

“It’s bad,” he said. “We haven’t seen even $100 in sales lately. It hasn’t been this bad in the six years we’ve been open.”

Myrick said if something does not change, the restaurant may have to close for a couple of weeks or longer.

“We have people who need their paychecks,” he said. “That’s why I don’t want to have to shut down. We didn’t think this would affect us at first, but it has — it really has.”

He does plan to try other options first, such as delivery to customers who want to eat out, but do not want to venture into restaurants.

“We’re looking at a delivery service,” he said. “We may try to run some specials and see if that helps.”

On the Bubby’s Bar Grille Facebook page, Myrick pointed out that delivery drivers who would be assisting the company would be working on tips only, as the restaurant does not have the extra funds to cover the hourly wage.

“We just need to figure out the steps to take right now,” he said.

The restaurant is currently open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and is closed on Sundays. Those hours will change in April.

Meagan Brannon, owner of Sprinkles of Hope on West Second Street in Maysville, said she was not expecting to be hit so hard by the concerns over COVID-19 either. Right now, her plan is to try and stay positive.

“Our plan is to stay positive and trust that our wonderful customers will continue to support,” she said. “This is going to be a disruption of normalcy for so many families and organizations. We need to lean on one another and work together. Our community has been so good to us and so many other small businesses. We are confident they’ll continue to be and we’ll get through this.”

Sprinkles of Hope is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Syl Flores Jr., with Syleetos on Market Street, said business has been affected and he is concerned for the future, but he will not let that stop him from providing food for children in the area.

According to Flores, Syleetos has seen a drop in tourist customers, but the local community has been supportive.

“We are being affected,” he said. “It’s more so from the side of tourism, but we have seen a drop. All of our caterings for the month have been cancelled. It’s impacted us quite a bit. We don’t want to have to close, because we have employees who have families and rely on their paychecks. We’re looking into our options.”

Flores said the company offers a delivery service and encourages customers to use it. He is also working on tortilla kits and other special services.

He said the business plans to offer free meals for kids in the area until at least April 3.

“I know that some kids rely on that meal from school,” he said. “With all of the schools closed, we want to make sure the children are fed. So, for at least the next three weeks, we will have free meals for any school aged child with no purchase necessary.”

Flores said the kids can present their school ID to receive the meal. However, no child will be turned away.

“As long as the schools are closed, and we are open, we will make sure the kids have food,” he said.

Syleetos is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Miranda Gardner, owner of Little Sac Grocery on Brooks Street, said she has not seen much of a change, though she is concerned for the future.

“We haven’t really seen much of a change yet,” she said. “But, we are afraid of what will happen in the future to small businesses and the economy. Right now, we are just playing it by ear.”

Gardner said Little Sac offers groceries, bakery, lottery, money orders, can process bills and offers daily hot food specials, breakfast and many other services.

Maysville-Mason County Industrial Authority Director Owen McNeill said he understands the concerns over COVID-19, but he wants to encourage people to remember the small businesses and to shop local as much as possible.

“One of the biggest frustrations area residents are feeling is that of helplessness against the national coronavirus spread. One way area residents can positively impact this public health situation is with our many small businesses in the area,” he said. “The Maysville and Mason County area has seen significant positive momentum and growth over the last 24 months with several new small businesses opening and just as individual residents and families are feeling the effects of coronavirus, so too are small businesses. While public safety and health are always paramount, the MMCIDA would like to urge our residents to remember our area’s many small businesses during this time and consider making a conscious effort to shop local. By making that decision to shop local for everyday necessities, you will be helping your neighbors who work and own these small businesses.”