First case of COVID-19 identified in Mason County

Officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said Thursday the first confirmed case of coronavirus disease or COVID-19 has been identified in Mason County.
A Mason County resident in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19, Allison Adams, director of the BTDHD said. The man works out-of-state but had been remaining at home for several days because he was feeling unwell, she said. The resident is currently isolated at his home and recovering.
The development was not unexpected, health officials said.
“Each day without a positive case, has been another day to prepare,” said Pam Brant, nurse supervisor for the local health department. “As we anticipated, this case confirms the presence of COVID-19 in our region.”
“I know Mason Countians and our organizations will step up their game to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect their fellow citizens from the harm this virus can cause,” said Adams.
These cases reinforce the importance of actions the public can take to protect themselves and prevent the spread in the community.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19, social distancing steps have been taken by the community. This case is a good example of how to be a good neighbor, Adams said. The man had been self-isolating by remaining at home and limiting contact with family therefore, reducing infectious contact with other community members.
Adams offered this advice to the public:
— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
— STAY APART: Keep at least 6 feet away from others including while shopping for life-sustaining essentials. Avoid the lines by taking advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other goods.
— STAY PUT: Keep non-essential trips to a minimum and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.
Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions,Adams advised.
Adams said those who suspect they may be ill should call their healthcare provider to see how they should proceed.
“If you experience fever, cough, and shortness of breath (flu like symptoms), stay home and call your healthcare provider before going to a healthcare facility. Inform them of your symptoms,” she said.
For more information:
Go to KY COVID-19 website. — Kycovid19.ky.gov
For general questions about COVID-19, call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725