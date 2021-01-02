Coronavirus: State’s first cases confirmed

Items like hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes were in short supply in many stores in Maysville Sunday after Kentucky’s first documented case of COVID-19 or coronavirus was reported Friday from a county adjacent to the Buffalo Trace Area.
A Harrison County resident was the first person in the commonwealth to have a confirmed case of the virus, health officials said. A second case in the same county was confirmed Sunday, according to state officials. Two others were reported in Fayette and Jefferson counties.
According to information from Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, it has had screening measures for the virus in place since early January as mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All patients are screened for the potential risk.
The patient who has the confirmed case of COVID-19 visited the hospital’s ER with flu-like symptoms. At that time, the patient did not meet Kentucky Department of Public Health health screening criteria and was treated for the flu. When the patient did not improve, the patient returned to the hospital, more testing was completed and the state health department notified. Once again, KDPH determined the patient did not qualify for testing. Despite the state’s determination, HMH clinicians made the decision to admit the patient to the hospital, where the patient was placed into a negative pressure isolation room. From there, the patient was transferred to the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington where treatment continues.
Several employees of HMH who came in contact with the patient before isolation measures were taken have been advised to self isolate, and, according to news reports, they are following CDC guidelines. At least one of those employees is a Robertson County health provider, according to information from the Buffalo Trace Health District.
“The first case of COVID-19 is a resident of Harrison County. As a precautionary measure, people who came into contact with the patient, including a Robertson County healthcare professional at Harrison Memorial are being asked to self isolate. Isolating people with known contact is a way to stop the spread of the virus. The risk for Robertson Countians is low,” according to BTHD.
In response to the case, Harrison County Schools will close for at least a week and use non-traditional instruction days for that time.
HMH and area nursing homes are restricting visits and several churches in the Cynthiana area cancelled Sunday services.
In Maysville, a meeting of community stakeholders is set to take place this week, according to Allison Adams. director of the BTHD.
“I want you to know your health department staff is working closely with our community partners to quickly respond should we encounter a case of COVID-19 in Mason and/or Robertson counties,” Adams said. She is enlisting the public’s health to keep everyone safe and healthy, she said.
“Everyone can do their part in response to this emerging public health threat. I ask everyone to increase your everyday preventative actions to help stop the spread of germs and if you are sick please stay home,” she said.
Meadowview Regional Medical Center is also prepared to deal with the virus, officials said.
“Meadowview Regional Medical Center is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors,” said Joe Koch, chief executive officer. “We are continuing to work closely with Buffalo Trace District Health Department and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID–19).”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
State officials suggest residents:
— Get a flu shot.
— Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
— Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
—Stay home when you are sick.
— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then properly dispose of it.
— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
While Kentuckians’ risk of getting the virus is still low, a new state hotline 1-800-722-5725 was announced to help Kentuckians who have questions or need help.
If Kentuckians have a fever or cough, or need guidance, they should call the hotline. If Kentuckians are having a medical emergency, they should seek help immediately and go to the emergency room.
Kentuckians can visit kycovid19.ky.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information.