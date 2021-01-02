Pogue producing a helping hand

During this time, Maysville needs helping hands…and someone to help clean and sanitize them.
Old Pogue Distillery is helping with that.
The bourbon producer has halted production of its goods to step in and help the private sectors that are on the front lines daily to help produce and distribute hand sanitizer. Peter Pogue said they’ll distribute 400 gallons of hand sanitizer, a product in dire need these days, to the Mason County Detention Center, the Women’s Crisis Center, Meadowview Regional Medical Center, Maysville police and fire departments and other facilities in the Mason County area.
“There’s a huge need for any type of cleansing products that you really can’t get anywhere commercially,” Pogue said. “The Kentucky Distillers Association started discussing it when there was so much outreach to find it. They put out a call to produce it commercially if you could possibly. We’re not Jim Beam or Maker’s Mark, they can make 1,000 gallons per day, but we’re doing what we can to help.”
Pogue said the distillery has stopped production of bourbon for a month to help facilitate the need of hand sanitizer, distributing the first 50 gallons last week. They’ll distribute 150 gallons next week and 200 more over the next couple of weeks.
“It has really been a team effort throughout the community. Hinton Mills has donated us tons of corn, MACA Plastics donated containers to put the product in, they also sent some ingredients needed to make it. Other donors have donated to make it happen, Clay Buser, Owen McNeill, Judge Joe Pfeffer, Lowe’s,” Pogue said.
The production of hand sanitizer is a longer one then making actual bourbon because of the increase in the proof of alcohol. While the bourbon Pogue makes is around 126 proof, sanitizer needs to be at least 160 proof because of a stronger base alcohol ingredient. While the company has most of the chemicals needed to make the sanitizer, MACA donated glycerin and hydrogen peroxide was donated by a private sector.
“We have the ability to make the base alcohol products. You can’t get some of this stuff on the open market. You just can’t find it anywhere so we couldn’t have done this ourselves,” Pogue said.
John Pogue has headed the production of the sanitizer at the facility.
This isn’t the first time the distillery has halted bourbon production. During World War II, they made fuel alcohol for the war effort.
“When distilling, the first thing made is ethanol and you can convert to completely making that if needed,” Peter Pogue said.
While the sanitizer is being distributed privately, the company will not be distributing to the public.
“We wanted to donate privately to the people that are on the front lines of this. We’re not taking a dime commercially. Anyone in urgent need during this crisis we wanted to get them hand sanitizer so they can continue to treat patients and deliver services,” Pogue said.
Pogue has currently curbed all sales and can’t have any tours until the coronavirus pandemic is over. Peter Pogue said they’ll try and ramp up production in other months to help offset the cease of production this month.