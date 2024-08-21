Home Special Sections Seasons: Harvesting Your Garden Special Sections Seasons: Harvesting Your Garden August 21, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks Frontier Housing partners with Bracken County Ledger Independent - August 18, 2024 BROOKSVILLE — Frontier Housing, a resource for affordable housing solutions, recently announced a partnership with Bracken County. Kelley announces candidacy for Commonwealth’s Attorney for 19th Judicial Circuit Ledger Independent - August 18, 2024 Christopher L. Kelley recently announced his candidacy for Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit. Frontier Housing updates presented Ledger Independent - August 17, 2024 Frontier Housing recently presented updates on a cleanup grant received for Hayswood Hospital. First annual Kevin Doyle Memorial Scramble to be held Ledger Independent - August 15, 2024 Get ready to tee off at the first annual Kevin Doyle Memorial Golf Scramble this weekend. Leaving home to make an impact Ledger Independent - August 12, 2024 A Maysville native was recently appointed police chief of the Middletown Police Department in Middletown, Ohio. Load more