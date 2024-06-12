Home Special Sections TV Week – June 15, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – June 15, 2024 June 12, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/jbih/ View Comments Editor's Picks Two fatalities, two injuries result of collisions in Mason Ledger Independent - June 15, 2024 One of three collisions in the Germantown area resulted in two fatalities on Thursday, June 13. McHugh speaks about area growth Ledger Independent - June 15, 2024 The Maysville Rotary Club heard explanations about what the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority recently. Flemingsburg passes first reading of medical cannabis ordinance Ledger Independent - June 13, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — Flemingsburg City Council recently held the first reading of an ordinance in favor of medical cannabis businesses in city limits. Day 45: Walt Maher Ledger Independent - June 12, 2024 A well known Cincinnati television personality was born in Mason County. Palmer Discusses Department’s Progress and Future Projects Ledger Independent - June 8, 2024 The Maysville Rotary Club heard from Chief of Police Michael Palmer at the Maysville Police Department recently. Load more