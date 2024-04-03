Home Special Sections TV Week – April 6, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – April 6, 2024 April 3, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/wmnr/ View Comments Editor's Picks Restoring Power and Rebuilding Plans in neighboring counties Ledger Independent - April 6, 2024 The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, has confirmed two EF1 tornados touched down in the area during storms on Tuesday, April 2. Body located in lake identified Ledger Independent - April 4, 2024 FLEMINGSBURG — A body recently found in a lake in Fleming County has been identified by a State Medical Examiner. Day 35: Sleepy Marlin Ledger Independent - April 3, 2024 Mason County was once the site of an airport in Charleston Bottoms. Man indicted for assaulting police officer Ledger Independent - April 3, 2024 BROOKSVILLE — William A. Brashers, 31, was indicted by a Bracken County Grand Jury for two counts of third-degree assault to a police officer and other charges. Preserving Maysville’s Charm: A Spring Cleanup Initiative Ledger Independent - April 2, 2024 The Maysville cleanup initiative begins April 5. Load more