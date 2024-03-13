Home Special Sections March Showcase of Homes Special Sections March Showcase of Homes March 13, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks Rotary hears from United Way Ledger Independent - March 17, 2024 The past, present and future of United Way was discussed at the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday. KYGMC hosts 146th annual charter reception Ledger Independent - March 16, 2024 The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center hosted its 146th annual charter reception earlier this week. Day 32: John J. Collins Ledger Independent - March 13, 2024 A local man was president of one of the nation’s top universities. Mail carrier retires after 43 years of service Ledger Independent - March 10, 2024 MOUNT OLIVET — Randol Thomas, a carrier at the United States Postal Office in Mount Olivet, recently retired after 43 years of service. APD speaks on semi traffic stops Ledger Independent - March 9, 2024 ABERDEEN, Ohio — In an effort to reduce semi traffic on the Simon Kenton Bridge, Aberdeen Police Department continues to enforce weight limits. Load more