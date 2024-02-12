Home Special Sections Regional Fun & Games Special Sections Regional Fun & Games February 12, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Editor's Picks Shop & Share spreads love and smiles Ledger Independent - February 13, 2024 On Saturday, Feb. 10, the 16th Annual “Shop & Share” event sponsored by the Ion Center was held at the Maysville Kroger and in other Kroger stores in Northern Kentucky. Kindness is key for Lewis Co. Schools Ledger Independent - February 13, 2024 GARRISON — The Garrison Elementary school is hosting a GES loves our Veterans fundraiser dance for Warrior Ridge. Murder sentence handed down by Lewis County Court Ledger Independent - February 12, 2024 TOLLESBORO —David J. Young, 43, of Tollesboro has been indicted on charges of murder. Humane Society summit to feature MCAS Ledger Independent - February 12, 2024 The Mason County Animal Shelter will be a featured part of the Kentucky Animal Welfare Summit in Frankfort on Feb. 16. RPD budget discussion continues Ledger Independent - February 11, 2024 RIPLEY, Ohio - The 2024 Ripley Police Department budget continues to a big topic of discussion as the finalized yearly budget as not been made yet. Load more