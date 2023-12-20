Home Special Sections TV Week – December 23, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – December 23, 2023 December 20, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/cijx/index.html View Comments Editor's Picks State awards quick-thinking, lifesaving superintendent Ledger Independent - December 21, 2023 MOUNT OLIVET — After saving the life of a foster-grandparent earlier this month, Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook was presented with a Citation of Heroism by state representatives. Police arrest suspect in shooting incident Ledger Independent - December 21, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio - A shooting occurred south of Russellville, OH. on Saturday Dec. 16 around the area of Bradley Drive and State Route 125. Annual event brings community together Ledger Independent - December 21, 2023 WEST UNION, Ohio — Saturday afternoon in West Union sirens wailed loudly during the annual Shop with a Cop parade as law enforcement vehicles made their way from the police department to the local Walmart. ACCS hosting coat drive Ledger Independent - December 21, 2023 WEST UNION — The Adams County Christian School is hosting a winter coat drive. New information released on RC sheriff incident Ledger Independent - December 21, 2023 MOUNT OLIVET — New information regarding the arrest of Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray has surfaced, shining a new light on what occurred on school grounds last week. Load more