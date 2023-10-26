Home Special Sections TV Week – October 28, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – October 28, 2023 October 26, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/tqyu/ View Comments Editor's Picks Police pursuit ends in Maysville, suspect apprehended Ledger Independent - October 27, 2023 A six to eight car law enforcement pursuit that started in Fayette County came to an end in Maysville on Friday morning. Survey to pinpoint safe spaces in Maysville available Ledger Independent - October 26, 2023 Representatives with the Maysville Green Dot program are asking the public to participate in the Geographic Hospot Mapping. Rolph talks Indian folklore at KYGMC Ledger Independent - October 26, 2023 Dr. Daniel Rolph recently presented a seminar on the Folklore and Myths of the Old West American Indians at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. Pumpkin Glow lighting up Cummins this weekend Ledger Independent - October 26, 2023 The annual Cummins Nature Preserve Pumpkin Glow will take place this weekend, beginning on Friday. Day 12: John Marsh Ledger Independent - October 25, 2023 The author of one of the most iconic novels ever written has a tie to Maysville. Load more