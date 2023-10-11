Home Special Sections TV Week – October 14, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – October 14, 2023 October 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/jdoa/ View Comments Editor's Picks Residents’ Rights Month is discussed at MCTC Ledger Independent - October 12, 2023 This month during October is dedicated to Residents’ Rights Month in recognition of senior living facilities in the Buffalo Trace area. 15th annual Olde Thyme Herb Fair approaching Ledger Independent - October 12, 2023 WEST UNION, Ohio — The 15th annual Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair Farm Festival begins on Friday, Oct. 13 and continues until Sunday, Oct. 15. Maysville had its first Internation Festival Ledger Independent - October 9, 2023 Maysville Commission on Human Rights partnered with Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission to host the first International Festival in downtown Maysville on Saturday, Oct. 7. JBS Entertainment has opened Ledger Independent - October 9, 2023 JBS Entertainment celebrated its long awaited grand opening on Friday, Oct. 6. Halloween happenings at FCPL Ledger Independent - October 9, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Public Library has a few events this month to celebrate Halloween. Load more