Editor's Picks Four indicted by Bracken grand jury Ledger Independent - December 29, 2023 BROOKSVILLE — Of the indictments handed down last week, two men were indicted for situations involving operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Augusta Rotary gives project updates Ledger Independent - December 29, 2023 AUGUSTA — The Augusta Rotary Club recently gave an update on a grant-funded project to install new dog doors at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Grand jury to decide charges in shooting incident Ledger Independent - December 29, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio - On Saturday, Dec. 16, a shooting occurred just south of Russellville, Ohio. Local library to hold a wood painting craft event Ledger Independent - December 29, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG - The Fleming County Public Library is set to hold a wood painting event for its crafting kids series. Bracken Imagination Library seeking new enrollment Ledger Independent - December 28, 2023 AUGUSTA — Going into the second year of the program, the Augusta Rotary Club is encouraging more families to enroll their children in the county's Dolly Parton Imagination Library.