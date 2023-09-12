Home Special Sections 2023 Ledger Fall Preview Football Special Sections 2023 Ledger Fall Preview Football September 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://online.fliphtml5.com/bxbne/bsnw/ View Comments Editor's Picks Two taken into custody in Brown County Ledger Independent - September 15, 2023 ABERDEEN, Ohio -- The Brown County Sheriff’s Department took two into custody on Wednesday, Sept.13 after receiving information that they had firearms. Large turn out for dedication of fountain Ledger Independent - September 15, 2023 A crowd of more than 50 people gathered on Market Street for the re-dedication of the newly restored Marketplace Fountain. Uprise in collisions this month Ledger Independent - September 15, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — A high number of accidents have been reported in the last two weeks including one in Flemingsburg this week. Rivertown mural graces Vanceburg Ledger Independent - September 15, 2023 VANCEBURG — The former JC Video building in Vanceburg is now the home to a mural painted by Brenda Bear. Old Timers Days Festival fun begins Ledger Independent - September 15, 2023 PEEBLES — The Peebles Old Timers Day Festival began on September 14 and is going on until September 17. This year’s theme is, “Pave the future with kindness.” Load more