Editor's Picks

Lewis County to receive reliable internet
Ledger Independent - September 7, 2023
On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference at the state capitol to reveal that a $386 million grant was given to Kentucky to invest in affordable and reliable high-speed internet.

Bracken Tourism Director represents at KY State Fair
Ledger Independent - September 7, 2023
AUGUSTA — Bracken County Tourism Director Janet Hunt recently returned from the Kentucky State Fair after representing Augusta and Bracken County.

Annual SkinnyFest bluegrass festival is back
Ledger Independent - September 7, 2023
WEST UNION, Ohio - The annual non-profit Skinny Fest Bluegrass Festival will be coming back for an eleventh year next weekend on Sept. 14-16 at the Adams County fairgrounds in West Union, Ohio.

FCPL hosting Folk Duo
Ledger Independent - September 7, 2023
FLEMINGSBURG — On Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. folk duo Matt and Annie Parsons will be providing live music at Fleming County Public Library.

Bailey blessed Rotary with rich knowledge of Maysville history
Ledger Independent - September 6, 2023
Mike Denham introduced Ron Bailey to the Maysville Rotary Club to give a brief history of Maysville on Tuesday, Sept. 6,