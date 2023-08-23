Home Special Sections TV Week – August 26, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – August 26, 2023 August 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/ixhz/ View Comments Editor's Picks Simon Kenton Ruck Sept. 16 Ledger Independent - August 26, 2023 The annual Simon Kenton Ruck will take place on Sept. 16, beginning at the Limestone Park. Hydroelectric plant manager discusses operations at Rotary Ledger Independent - August 26, 2023 Jeff Martin, the manager of Meldahl Hydroelectric Plant, spoke to Maysville Rotarians about the operations and statistics of the plant located in Foster. Meadowview introduces robotic technology for knee replacements Ledger Independent - August 26, 2023 Meadowview Regional Medical Center is now offering Mako SmartRobotics technology in total knee replacement surgeries. Military Banner Project reaches goal Ledger Independent - August 26, 2023 VANCEBURG — The Military Hero’s Banner project in Vanceburg has reached its goal of 200 banners. New elementary school designs discussed Ledger Independent - August 25, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — Design plans for a new elementary school were discussed during a recent special meeting of the Fleming County Board of Education. Load more